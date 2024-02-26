Pankaj Udhas, 'Ghazal King', Leaves Behind A Musical Legacy For The Ages

Pankaj Udhas is survived by his family, friends.

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today after a prolonged illness, he was 72. The singer left behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of music lovers. His melodies will echo through eternity.

Born on May 17, 1949, in Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas started his musical journey that spanned decades and touched the souls of millions. Fondly known as the "Ghazal King", he rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 film 'Naam' starring Nutan, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Poonam Dhillon, Amrita Singh and Paresh Rawal. He also made appearances in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Saajan and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee.

His soulful voice in ghazals like 'Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise' and resonated across generations, earning him a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

A storyteller through music, Pankaj Udhas made significant contributions to the world of Indian ghazals, earning accolades and awards throughout his illustrious career. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, a prestigious recognition for his contributions to the arts in 2006. His soulful rendition of Chitthi Aayi Hai earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. The song became a huge hit and was selected as one of the 100 Songs of the Millennium by BBC Radio.

The MTV Immies Award celebrated his live performance at the Royal Albert Hall, and he has been a recipient of the Global Indian Music Academy (GIMA) Awards.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Pankaj Udhas was a philanthropist and a global ambassador for ghazal music. In 1989, he released the album Nabeel, which became a big success. The first copy of the album was auctioned, and the money, Rs 1 lakh, was given to the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Pankaj Udhas was actively involved in supporting the Parents Thalassemia Unit, showing his commitment to making a positive impact in areas beyond the world of music.

As we bid farewell to the Ghazal King, let us remember Pankaj Udhas for the melodies that became the soundtrack of our lives. His legacy lives on in the timeless beauty of his music, and he will forever be remembered as an icon who left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Pankaj Udhas is survived by his family, friends, and a grateful world that will forever be touched by his musical genius.