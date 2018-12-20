Diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla Appointed New Indian Ambassador To US

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is currently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

People | | Updated: December 20, 2018 14:38 IST
Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a 1984-batch Foreign Service diplomat, will be the next Indian Ambassador to US


New Delhi: 

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was appointed today as the next Ambassador of India to the United States.

Mr Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service diplomat will succeed Navtej Sarna.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement today.

At present, Mr Shringla is serving as the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Senior diplomat Riva Ganguly Das, presently Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as new High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
 

