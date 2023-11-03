TS Singh Deo: A 'Maharaja' Who Got Promoted In A Poll Year In Chhattisgarh

TS Singh Deo was elevated to the post of Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister in June. (FILE)

He is a modern-day maharaja, the richest MLA in his state and recently had an "exhilarating" experience of skydiving at the age of 70. Meet Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo - popularly known as TS Singh Deo - the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

Known as the gentle face of the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Mr Singh Deo had a major role in bringing his party to power with a huge majority in the 2018 assembly elections. When he became the chairman of the Public Manifesto Committee of the Congress party in 2018, he toured the entire state and met every section of the society. That manifesto played a huge role in Congress's victory.

The Congress, out of power in Chhattisgarh since 2003, registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats in the state in 2018. The ruling BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) bagged five. Mr Jogi's ally Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats.

The titular 'raja' of the erstwhile Surguja royal family also busted an apparent jinx by comfortably retaining his Ambikapur seat. It was believed that the sitting Leader of the Opposition does not get re-elected to the Chhattisgarh assembly. Three leaders of the opposition, who had contested the assembly polls after serving their term, had failed to get re-elected.

However, TS Singh Deo, the then Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly, defeated BJP's Anurag Singh Deo by 39,624 votes. It was his third time since 2008 getting elected from the Ambikapur assembly constituency.

After the 2018 results, TS Singh Deo was considered a front-runner for the position of Chief Minister but eventually Bhupesh Baghel - who has a deep connection with the rural populace - was chosen over him. The 70-year-old was then given Health and Panchayat portfolios.

There were reports, never confirmed, that suggested Mr Singh Deo would be allowed to take over as Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years.

As Mr Baghel's term neared the halfway mark, Mr Singh Deo allegedly started sending signals, ultimately surrendering his Panchayat portfolio. A timely intervention by the Congress top brass defused the situation with both Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo agreeing to the decision to maintain the status quo.

With elections nearing, he was approached by several parties, a report he confirmed himself. "In politics, a lot of people remain in contact and they also make contact. It is not like people would not have contacted me. But I told them that five generations of my family were associated with the Congress and I cannot even think beyond it. I have a lot of respect for Sonia Ji and Rahul," he said last year.

TS Singh Deo was elevated to the post of Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister in June this year, just months ahead of the state elections. Sources indicated that the move was aimed at countering factionalism in a state where the party has a shot at winning a second term.

Soon after, he said that the Chhattisgarh Congress would put up a united fight and his arch-rival Baghel would lead it.

When he was asked if he was one of the claimants to the Chief Minister post if the Congress wins, he said, "I did not make a claim last time either. Four of us were called to Delhi - Mr Baghel, Dr Charandas Mahant (currently Assembly Speaker) and Tamradhwaj Sahu (currently state Home Minister), and me. This time, we will know who is called."

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are taking place in two phases. In the first phase, voting for 20 out of the 90 seats is scheduled for November 7. The second phase of voting will be held on November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on December 3.