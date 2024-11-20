Bryan Johnson, Tech Millionaire Whose Anti-Ageing Experiment Went Wrong

Millionaire tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson suffered a severe allergic reaction and temporary disfigurement after his recent anti-ageing procedure. The "Project Baby Face" involved injecting a donor's fat into his face. It was part of the 47-year-old's effort to look young after significant weight loss left him with a gaunt look, especially his face.

Mr Johnson was following a strict 1,950-calorie diet, which led to fat loss but also left him looking more aged than he desired. He experienced a severe allergic reaction just 30 minutes after the injections. His face began to swell rapidly, to the point where he was unable to see. Seven days later, Mr Johnson reassured his audience the swelling had subsided and his face returned to normal. He also mentioned that his team was already preparing for their next attempt at the procedure.



Here are some facts about Bryan Johnson: