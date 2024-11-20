Bryan Johnson, Tech Millionaire Whose Anti-Ageing Experiment Went Wrong

Millionaire tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson suffered a severe allergic reaction and temporary disfigurement after his recent anti-ageing procedure. The "Project Baby Face" involved injecting a donor's fat into his face. It was part of the 47-year-old's effort to look young after significant weight loss left him with a gaunt look, especially his face.
Mr Johnson was following a strict 1,950-calorie diet, which led to fat loss but also left him looking more aged than he desired. He experienced a severe allergic reaction just 30 minutes after the injections. His face began to swell rapidly, to the point where he was unable to see. Seven days later, Mr Johnson reassured his audience the swelling had subsided and his face returned to normal. He also mentioned that his team was already preparing for their next attempt at the procedure.
Here are some facts about Bryan Johnson:
- Millionaire Bryan Johnson is at the forefront of the longevity movement. He is the founder of the ‘Don't Die' programme, which promotes longer, healthier, and happier lives.
- In 2021, he made headlines for launching Project Blueprint, an anti-ageing attempt involving a series of plasma transfusions. Under this, he underwent blood transfusions from young anonymous donors. According to Bloomberg, he screened these donors to ensure they had an ideal body mass index, were free from diseases, and maintained a healthy lifestyle.
- He reportedly spends $2 million annually on anti-aging treatments. In 2023, he participated in a "multigenerational plasma exchange," where he infused himself with plasma from his then 17-year-old son and had his father, then 70, undergo a similar procedure. The 47-year-old's goal is to maintain the health of a much younger person, claiming to have the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old.
- Bryan Johnson graduated with a BA in International Studies from Brigham Young University in 2003 and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2007, as per his LinkedIn profile.
- Bryan Johnson founded Braintree in 2007, which acquired Venmo for $26.2 million in 2012. By 2013, Braintree was processing $12 billion in payments and was acquired by PayPal for $800 million, with Johnson earning over $300 million. In 2014, he launched the OS Fund with $100 million to invest in emerging technologies. In 2016, he founded Kernel, investing $100 million to develop brain activity technology, including devices for conditions like Alzheimer's and strokes. By 2020, Kernel had raised $53 million from external investors.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world