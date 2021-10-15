Attacks On British MPs In Last Two Decades

Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death on June 16, 2016 in northern England (File)

The killing of British Conservative MP David Amess on Friday while he held an open-doors session for constituents follows several similar attacks in the last two decades.

Jo Cox

Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death on June 16, 2016 in northern England as she was about to hold a "surgery" -- an open meeting for constituents.

Her killer Thomas Mair had links to neo-Nazi organisations and was heard shouting "Britain first!" as he murdered the 41-year-old MP. He was sentenced to life in prison.

His actions were praised by far-right organisation National Action, which was subsequently banned.

Two members of the group were jailed in 2018 after pleading guilty to plotting to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper with a machete.

Stephen Timms

Labour MP Stephen Timms was stabbed twice in the stomach at a constituency surgery in east London by a 21-year-old radicalised student, Roshonara Choudhry, in 2010.

She told police that she committed the attack because Timms had voted for Britain's 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Choudhry was jailed for life for attempted murder.

Nigel Jones

In 2000, Liberal Democrat MP Nigel Jones was attacked, also during a constituency surgery. The 51-year-old was wounded and his aide, 39-year-old Andrew Pennington, was stabbed to death in a sword attack at the party's office in Gloucestershire.

The attacker wielded a Samurai sword over two feet (61 centimetres) long, according to police.

The attacker, Robert Ashman, later admitted manslaughter of Pennington on the grounds of diminished responsibility while a jury convicted him of the attempted murder of Jones.

He was sent to a medium security psychiatric hospital indefinitely.

Ian Gow

A car bombing killed Conservative MP Ian Gow on July 30, 1990, at his home in East Sussex, southeast England.

The Irish Republican Army (IRA) later claimed the attack, saying he was targeted because he was a "close personal associate" of then prime minister Margaret Thatcher and had shaped policy in Northern Ireland.

Anthony Berry

Another MP in Thatcher's Conservative Party, Anthony Berry was killed in an IRA bomb attack on the Grand Brighton Hotel during the Tory party conference on October 12, 1984.

Thatcher narrowly escaped the blast, which killed five people in total, including Berry, and injured 31.

Robert Bradford

Ulster Unionist MP Robert Bradford was shot dead on November 14, 1981 in Belfast as he held a constituency surgery. The killing was also claimed by the IRA.

Airey Neave

Airey Neave, a Conservative MP and the party's former spokesman on Northern Ireland, was killed in a car bomb on March 30, 1979.

The bomb went off as he drove out of a car park opposite the British parliament at Westminster. It was claimed by the Irish National Liberation Army.

