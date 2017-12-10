Woman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Journalist In Bihar

Police today made a second arrest in the journalist attack case in Bihar's Nawada district.Vikas Kumar, a journalist of Hindi daily Hindustan, was allegedly beaten up by liquor mafia at Rajauli Dih village in the district on Friday evening. He had gone there to cover a police raid on illegal distilleries.A woman, identified as Meena, was arrested today on the basis of a statement by the victim's younger brother Prakash Kumar, Rajauli police station SHO Awadhesh Prasad said.Her husband Lutera Choudhary was held on the night of the incident,the SHO said.The Bihar government had imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol in the state, in April, last year."Mr Kumar is still lying unconscious in the ICU of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi," the officer said, adding that the police are conducting raids to nab other culprits in the case.Meanwhile, local journalists here have threatened to block the movement of vehicles on NH-31 if the culprits were not punished at the earliest.