This Baba Balances 21 Pots On Stomach To Worship Goddess Durga

Nageshwar baba from Patna has a unique way of worshipping Goddess Durga.

Lying on the floor of a temple with 21 pots placed on his stomach, Nageshwar Baba from Bihar paints a curious picture. Since 22 years, the baba has been following this unique practice of worshipping Goddess Durga. During the 10-day Navratri festival, the Baba keeps a "Nirjala" fast and vows to not eat or drink.

"I get the energy to do this from the Goddess. I start fasting 15 days prior to Navratri. Many people visit here to seek Maa Durga's blessings," Nageshwar Baba tells news agency ANI from Naulakha Mandir in Patna.

He shared that 22 years ago, the doctors had told him that his kidneys had failed and he had very slim chances of survival. "I prayed to Goddess Durga and with her blessings, I was able to fully recover. Since then, I started this practice," he said.



(With inputs from ANI)