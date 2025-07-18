Video: Before Bihar Hospital Murder, A Last-Minute Roadside Discussion

A fresh video has emerged of the accused in the Bihar hospital shooting incident, showing the five armed men's last-minute roadside discussion moments before the brazen murder.

The nearly two-minute CCTV footage shows two men, one of whom is the detained accused Tauseef Badshah, standing outside a house in Patna. Three other accused joined them shortly. The group then stood in a corner of the road and spoke - believed to be discussing the murder plan.

Shortly after, the men casually walked into the gangster's room in the Paras Hospital in Patna, pumped bullets into him, and left. The target, identified as Chandan Mishra, was a known gangster with 24 criminal cases, including a dozen murders. He was on parole for medical treatment.

The CCTV cameras of the hospital had captured the five shooters pulling out their guns, opening the cabin's door, and then escaping. Another video showed three out of the five armed men triple-sitting on a bike, with one of them waving a gun and raising the other hand - showing a sign of pride and victory.

The crime took place on Thursday morning.

"A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered, was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. With the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," Kartikay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, said.

Officials have detained the first accused, Tauseef, so far. According to the police, Tauseef belongs to Patna's Phulwari Sharif. His father owns a hardware business, while his mother is a teacher. Police have also identified the remaining accused and are on the lookout for them. They are also carrying out raids at several locations in connection with the case.