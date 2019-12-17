Patna Bars Dharna, Protest March After Protests Over Citizenship Act

Protesters, police clashed during protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Patna

Two days after the incident of arson and stone pelting in which around a dozen policemen were injured in Patna, the district administration on Tuesday barred dharna, procession, demonstration, protest march and gathering in the 100 meter vicinity of the Kargil chowk.

District Magistrate (DM) Kumar Ravi issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in order to maintain peace, tranquility besides maintaining law and order situation in the area.

"Prohibitory order issued under section 144 of CrPC has come into force with immediate effect. Any procession, protest march, demonstration leading to Kargil chowk from Ashok Rajpath have been barred. This would ensure smooth traffic in and around Kargil chowk area," the DM said in a release.

But this order will not be applicable to funeral procession, baraat and any traditional procession having requisite permission from the administration, Mr Ravi added.

Protestors had set several vehicles including a police post and four bikes of media persons on fire besides resorting to stone pelting near Kargil Chowk.

The demonstrators comprised mostly students of the Patna University, youths from some neighboring towns and people owing allegiance to several small-time social and political outfits.