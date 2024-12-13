On Camera, Patna Official Slaps Aspirant Protesting Paper 'Leak', Clarifies

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has been caught on camera slapping a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirant who was among a group of students protesting the alleged leak of the exam's paper.

A video shows Mr Singh, flanked by police personnel, having an argument with one of the students, gesturing to him to leave and then taking a few steps forward and slapping him - dislodging his spectacles, which fall on the road. The student is then taken away by the police personnel and Mr Singh is seen shouting at the other protesters.

Asked about his actions, Mr Singh said the road was blocked by the protesters and two people, including a candidate, needed to be sent to the hospital. His intention, he said, was not to hurt anyone.

The protest was being held by students appearing for BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) at the Bapu Examination Centre at Kumhrar in Patna on Friday.

Nearly 400 candidates boycotted the exam, alleging that the question paper was leaked on social media.

BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai, however, dismissed the allegation and said some of the students snatched the question paper from the invigilator and ran away. He pointed out that the exam was conducted peacefully at all the other over 900 centres in the state and that the commission had not received any complaint claiming that the paper had been leaked.

The protesting students said many candidates did not get the question paper or the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet for over 15 minutes after the exam started.

"Some people got the paper 10 minutes late. Many people did not get the paper at all and some others had the paper snatched from them 10 minutes after they got it. Our room was locked," an aspirant told news agency ANI.

"In hall number 3 on the second floor, papers were not given till 12.45 pm (45 minutes after the exam began). Some teachers threatened us... They are playing with our future," said another student.

Other aspirants said some of them were told by the invigilators that the question papers were being photocopied and they should wait patiently.

'Will Take Action'

Addressing a press conference, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said there was no leak and action would be taken against people involved in the "conspiracy" fuelling rumours of a paper leak.

Pointing out that 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and there were no complaints from 911 other centres, Mr Manubhai said, "There was no leak. We have not received any complaint. Some students snatched the question paper from the invigilator and ran away. They then came outside and caused a commotion."

"Action will be taken against those who disrupted the commission's exam. CCTV footage is being examined and the district magistrate will also submit a report," he added.

'No Intention To Hurt'

Mr Singh said the road outside the examination centre was blocked by some protesters, who placed a trolley there. Meanwhile, he said, an additional centre superintendent, Ram Iqbal Singh, had suffered a heart attack and attempts were being made to rush him to a hospital.

"He died on reaching the hospital. A female candidate also fainted and we were trying to send her to a hospital in an ambulance. Her condition improved after getting treatment. In this tense situation, the jam was removed using mild force and the flow of traffic was restored by moving people away from the road. There was no intention to hurt any candidate by slapping them," the district magistrate said.

"The district administration always prioritises the convenience and interest of the candidates. But those who disrupt the entire system by spreading rumours in a planned manner will be identified and strict action will be taken against them," he added.