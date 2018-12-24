2 Dead As Woman Allegedly Loses Control Of SUV, Rams Crowd In Patna

The accused reportedly ran over 7 people with her speeding Scorpio.

Two people were killed and many injured after a woman allegedly lost control of her SUV and ran over a crowd in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar today. The woman was reportedly learning how to drive.

A woman and a child died on the spot while two others were seriously injured in the incident, reported news agency ANI. The accused reportedly ran over seven people with her speeding Scorpio.

After the incident, a large number of people started protesting at the accident spot demanding Rs 20 lakh as compensation. While police were trying to control the situation, the accused fled the scene, reported ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured earlier this year when a speeding Bolero lost control and run over them outside a government school building on the outskirts of the city.