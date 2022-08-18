On Camera, Bihar Class 9 Student Shot In Neck By Man She Rejected

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Patna on Wednesday allegedly over a love affair, the chilling visuals of which were captured on CCTV.

Bihar| A vegetable vendor's daughter shot yesterday in Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of ​​Beur PS in Patna. Injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Matter is being said to be a love affair: Patna Police



The incident occurred in Indrapuri area of Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station. Police said the shooting was connected to a love affair.

The girl, a Class 9 student, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.