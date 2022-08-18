On Camera, Bihar Class 9 Student Shot In Neck By Man She Rejected

Patna:

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Patna on Wednesday allegedly over a love affair, the chilling visuals of which were captured on CCTV.

The incident occurred in Indrapuri area of Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station. Police said the shooting was connected to a love affair.

The girl, a Class 9 student, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

