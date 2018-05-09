Lalu Yadav Gets 5-Day Parole To Attend Son Tej Pratap's Wedding In Patna RJD chief gets 5-day parole for his son's wedding later this week

Lalu Prasad gets 5-day parole

Patna:

Highlights

Lalu Prasad granted five-day parole for son's wedding
Lalu Prasad serving prison term, he was convicted in fodder scam cases
Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap to get married on May 12



The RJD chief is suffering from blood sugar and kidney related problems.



"We moved an application before the IG, Jail yesterday for parole from May 10 to May 14, to attend the marriage ceremony of his son which is an occasion that comes once in a lifetime," RJD national general secretary and lawmaker Bhola Yadav told news agency PTI.



A week ago Lalu Yadav was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi and sent back to a hospital in Ranchi. The team of six doctors who were treating him in Delhi had said his condition had improved and he was fit to travel.



Lalu Yadav, who was unwilling to go back to Ranchi, alleged a "conspiracy by the CBI and Prime Minister Narendra Modi". "Depriving him of proper treatment is part of a conspiracy to kill my father," Tejashwi, former Deputy Chief Minister, had said, alleging political pressure on AIIMS to deprive his father of proper treatment.



30-year-old Tej Pratap, the eldest son of Lalu Prasad and sitting lawmaker is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Roy. Aishwarya is the daughter of a former cabinet colleague of the RJD supremo and six-time legislator Chandrika Roy. Tej Pratap and Aishwarya were engaged on April 19.

