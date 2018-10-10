Karate Teacher Allegedly Raped 3-Year-Old Girl In Patna, Arrested

Karate teacher raped the girl and left her in an unconcious state.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Karate teacher at her school on Tuesday in Patna.

The teacher, identified as Mukesh Kumar, is a native of Kurji region. As soon as the incident came to light, a team of police officers, led by Station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Prasad began their investigation and arrested the accused an hour later.

Police said the accused lured the child to come with him to his house for karate training. After raping the child at his home, he reportedly fled leaving her in an unconscious state.



The girl's parents searched for herand found her in his house with her private parts bleeding. They demand strictest punishment for the accused.

Last month, a 45-year-old woman who was bathing in the Ganga in Patna district was dragged out and raped by two men. The accused even filmed the assault and later shared it on social media. The two were later arrested.



(With Inputs From ANI)