BJP Lawmaker Suggests Police Encounters To Improve Law and Order In Bihar

A ruling BJP legislator in Bihar today advised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to adopt police encounter policy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get rid of criminals and improve law and order in the state.

Neeraj Kumar Bablu, the BJP lawmaker from Saharsa, said unless encounters similar to the ones taking place in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh are started in Bihar, the law and order situation will not improve in the state.

"Nitish Kumar should order police encounter of criminals on the lines of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh if he wants to improve law and order."

Mr Bablu said neither arrest of criminals nor patrolling will improve law and order. "Encounter policy of Yogi Adityanath is the best way rein in criminals in Bihar," he said.

Incidentally, he is the third BJP leader to have voiced support for elimination of criminals through police encounters in the state.

Earlier, two ministers of Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government had supported police encounters.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ramnarayan Mandal and Labour Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, expressing concern over the rising crime, had suggested encounters as the cure for the malady.

They said encounters are the best way to create a sense of fear among the criminals.