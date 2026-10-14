Bihar Woman Lies On Bed Of 2,516 Sharp Nails As Part Of Navratri Devotion

A 35-year-old woman in Bihar's Samastipur district has drawn attention for an unusual act of devotion during Navratri. Madhumala Devi is lying on a bed fitted with 2,516 sharp nails as part of her worship of Goddess Durga. The ritual is taking place at her home in Chaurasia Tola, Ward No. 12, in Rosera town. A ceremonial pot, known as a kalash, has been placed on her chest, while a trident stands beside her. According to her family, she has been observing a fast without food or water since the first day of Navratri.

Devotees from nearby areas have been visiting her home to witness the ritual and offer prayers at the temple inside the house.

A Bed Fitted With 2,516 Nails

The wooden bed used for the ritual was specially made for Madhumala Devi's observance. It stands about 15 inches above the ground, measures six feet in length and three and a half feet in width, and has 2,516 nails fitted into it.

Each nail is reported to be five inches long, with the total weight of the nails estimated at around 32 kg. A thin sheet has been placed over the bed, on which Madhumala Devi lies during the ritual.

The unusual form of worship has become a talking point in the locality, with residents visiting the house out of curiosity and religious devotion.

Family Says Devotion Began After a Dream

Madhumala Devi's husband, Ranjit Chaurasia, said his wife has deep faith in Goddess Durga. According to him, she had a dream about the goddess around two years ago, which strengthened her religious devotion.

Her family said she performed prayers and installed a ceremonial kalash during Navratri last year. They also claimed that a wish was fulfilled on the ninth day of the festival.

The family further claimed that an idol of Goddess Durga appeared from beneath the ground inside their home. Following this, they built a temple within the house to install the idol.

These accounts are based on the family's statements.

Husband Also Observing a Fast

Madhumala Devi married Ranjit Chaurasia around 16 years ago. The couple have two children, a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Ranjit runs a clothing shop. He said his wife has been interested in religious worship since their marriage. He is also observing a fast during Navratri in support of her religious observance.

Prayers are being conducted at the family's home temple under the guidance of a priest.

Madhumala Devi's ritual has drawn a steady stream of visitors to Chaurasia Tola. For residents, the sight of a woman lying on a bed of 2,516 nails while worshipping Goddess Durga has become one of the most talked-about events of Navratri in the area.



(Reported by: Avinash Kumar)