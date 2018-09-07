Retired Commissioner, Wife Found Dead In Patna Home

82-year-old Harendra Prasad and his wife Sadhna used to live alone in the house in Patna in Bihar and relatives say that they had a cordial relationship with each other.

Patna | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: September 07, 2018 11:01 IST
Police say that it seems like a case of planned murder.

Patna: 

A retired commissioner and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Patna on Thursday night.

82-year-old Harendra Prasad earlier worked with the irrigation department and was living with his wife Sadhna in Buddha Colony. Relatives say that they had a cordial relationship with each other. Their son worked in Delhi and daughter lived in Australia.

Police say that the incident occurred around 10 pm and seems like a case of planned murder.

"It's murder. We have suspicion on several people. We are investigating from all angles and will solve the case soon," said police officer Manu Maharaj.

The police have taken the driver and the caretaker in custody for further questioning.

Relatives say that they do not suspect anyone and the couple used to treat their drivers and servant as their sons.

Another relative said that everything was scattered when they reached the spot and emphasized that there was no altercation between the couple.

The couple's bodies have been sent for the post-mortem.

(With Inputs From ANI)

