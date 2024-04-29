Partner Content

Dr Abhishek Sinha - Dean - School of Law - UPES presents a memento to Justice UC Dhyani.

Dehradun: UPES School of Law recently made headlines by hosting VidhiUtsav, India's largest academic law fest, from 5th to 7th of April 2024 in Dehradun. The event culminated in a grand valedictory ceremony graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Honourable Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India; along with Honourable Justices Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, and Harsh Bunger from the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Chancellor & Vice Chancellor of UPES and Dean, School of Law, UPES. Honourable Justice U C Dhyani, Former Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand and Chairman of the Uttarakhand Public Service Tribunal, inaugurated the ceremony, marking the beginning of a monumental gathering.

VidhiUtsav witnessed an unparalleled participation of 183 universities and law colleges, including several prestigious national law universities, attracting over 600 students. The event featured eleven (11) national-level academic competitions covering various legal fields, providing a platform for budding legal minds to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level.

Honourable Justice Rajesh Bindal, Supreme Court judge, commending VidhiUtsav's success.

In addition to the competitions, VidhiUtsav hosted a series of enlightening sessions by distinguished speakers, including Padmashri Indira Jaising, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Sonia Mathur, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Gauri Maulekhi, an Animal Rights Advocate; Varun Pathak, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Swati Agarwal, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, among others. The presence of top legal professionals, partners from leading law firms, and general counsels of multinational corporations added significant value to the event.

Dr. Abhishek Sinha, Dean of the School of Law at UPES, expressed his delight at successfully organising such a colossal event, remarking, "Hosting 11 national level competitions and a legal symposium, all crunched in 3 days was almost an impossible task, but we managed to execute it beautifully. An event of this nature, boasting such extensive participation and featuring esteemed judges and guests, is unprecedented in the annals of law school events."

Celebrating triumph and inspiration with Vidhi Utsav's winners and distinguished guests.

A panel of 142 industry experts adjudicated the competitions, including eminent personalities like Jeevan Ballav Panda, Partner Khaitan & Co; Molshree, Partner, HAS; Rahul Kinra, Partner, JSA; Gauhar Mirza, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Evneet Uppal, Partner, P&A; Avi Kalra, Founding Partner, Clergy & Wisemen; Mitul Jain, Partner, Advaita Law Partners; Arush Khanna, Partner, Numen Law Offices; Bhanu Kathpalia, Partner, Kathpalia & Partners, among others.

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law emerged victorious as the overall championship winner of VidhiUtsav.

NLSIU, Bangalore was the winner of the IX National Client Counselling Competition 2024. The XIV Dr. Paras Diwan Memorial International Energy Law Moot Court Competition was bagged by Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab. North Cap University won the National Pro Bono Legal Services Award Competition. IIM Rohtak was the winner of You Amend Your Constitution.

The Patent Drafting Competition was won by NUALS, Kochi. Jindal Global Law School was the winner of India's first National Competition on Negotiating Transactional Documents. Law College Dehradun was the winner of the All India Political Parties Meet. Lok Sabha and Hindustan Press was won by Satyawati College, Delhi University and CMS, Lucknow, respectively. The National British Parliamentary Debate Competition was won by Deen Dayal Upadhyay College; and the 1st National Sports Law Quiz Competition was bagged by Lovely Professional University.

Furthermore, UPES School of Law honoured 40 of its distinguished alumni, including 6 Advocate on the Record of Supreme Court of India; 12 Judges; 10 partners of Magic Circle law firms of India; 3 Judge Advocate General, 1 International Attorney; 2 General Counsels; and 2 Entrepreneurs.

VidhiUtsav not only showcased the academic prowess and competitive spirit of law students but also served as a platform for networking and fostering camaraderie among budding lawyers. The event's success reflects UPES's commitment to nurturing legal talent and promoting excellence in legal education.

About UPES:

Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 52, with a rank of 54 in engineering and a rank of 39 in management. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2024 and is among the top 3% of universities in the world. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade 'A' and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. Forty-one (41) faculty members of UPES are among the world's top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.

UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology and School of Liberal Studies with 14000+ students and 1500+ faculty and staff members.

