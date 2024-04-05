Partner Content

Students typically spend many hours of their lives writing essays, and it's not always easy. You might run out of time when trying to meet a harsh deadline or struggle to find citations. It's also difficult to write essays on subjects that you don't feel completely confident about.

Well, there's no need to turn to expensive tutors. Instead, an AI essay writer might be all you need. These handy tools can generate parts of your essay for you, as well as proofreading, editing, improving, and more. Here are 10 of the best.

1. EssayGPT - Best AI Essay Writer Overall

2. EssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writer for Researching Essay Subjects

3. EssayFlow - Best AI Essay Writer for Undetectable Essay Writing

4. EssayAI - Best Undetectable AI Essay Writer for Essay Customization

5. StudyCrumb - Best Free AI Essay Writer

6. TutorBin - Best AI Essay Writer for Value

7. Essay Builder AI - Best AI Essay Writer for Speedy Performance

8. Jenni - Best AI Essay Writer for Paraphrasing and Enhancing

9. EssayService - Best AI Essay Writer for Beginners to Use

10. MyEssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writer to Save You Time

EssayGPT - Best AI Essay Writer Overall

The No. 1 entry in our list is EssayGPT. Designed as the ultimate academic writing aid, this AI essay writer and editor boasts industry-leading technology. Thanks to this, it's possible to master any essay subject, producing high quality content that's sure to help you achieve the best possible grade.

Some of the valuable features included with EssayGPT include its ability to add citations in varying styles, as well as autocomplete phrases and sentences for you with the aid of AI. It also comes with a built-in search engine to look up subjects or answers, providing you with relevant information to use when completing your essay assignments.

What's more, EssayGPT also comes with handy time-savers, like built-in grammar and plagiarism checking to ensure that your work is always typo-free and plagiarism-free. So, whether you're writing a literary critique, a scientific review, or an analytical essay, you can count on EssayGPT to make it the best it can be.

Pros:

● High-end essay writing technology

● Produces top quality text every time

● Eases stress when dealing with difficult subjects or strict deadlines

Cons:

● Requires an internet connection in order to use

Upgrade your essay writing abilities today with EssayGPT.

EssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writer for Researching Essay Subjects

Next on the list, we have EssayWriter, renowned for its remarkable research skills. It features a helpful, time-saving Research Mode that students can use to find relevant info and valuable references to supplement their essays. In other words, it provides instant access to the data you need to write your essay, saving you time and energy in the research phase.

EssayWriter also comes with a handy citation generator to enhance your work too, in addition to real-time content suggestions that help you create and edit your work on-the-fly.

Pros:

● Very advanced technology

● Saves users hours of time

● Adds detailed citations to every essay

Cons:

● Not available offline

Upgrade your essay writing experiences with EssayWriter.

EssayFlow - Best AI Essay Writer for Undetectable Essay Writing

EssayFlow is an advanced AI essay writer that assists students in writing the highest quality, best-researched, and undetectable essays, with no plagiarism and no mistakes. Boasting powerful AI technology, students can use this tool to draft their essays, integrate citations, and more, and it's good enough to cope with any topic in the curriculum.

Some of the key features of EssayFlow include its ability to create 100% human-score essay content that can beat AI detectors like GPTZero. With EssayFlow, your essays are not only undetectable but also possess a level of quality and authenticity.

Pros:

● Undetectable essay writing

● Accessible 24/7 whenever you need it

● Reliable and precise

Cons:

● Only works online

Choose EssayFlow and craft the most accurate, human-sound essays.

EssayAI - Best AI Essay Writer for Essay Customization

EssayAI is another excellent undetectable AI essay writing assistant you can use to complete or assist you with any essay assignments.

It allows you to tailor your essays to suit the specific style and audience you are writing for. You can customize various aspects, including keywords, citation formats, language preferences, and more. This level of customization ensures that your essays align perfectly with your intended audience and meet the highest standards of quality and coherence.

Furthermore, EssayAI shines in generating undetectable essays. By leveraging its powerful AI algorithms, it creates content that seamlessly integrates into the context while remaining undetectable by AI detection systems.

Pros:

● A wide range of customization options

● Human-like essay writing

Cons:

● A paid subscription is required to unlock more features

Confidently produce essays that reflect your unique style and remain undetectable with EssayAI.

StudyCrumb - Best Free AI Essay Writer

If you're on a tight budget or dream of getting AI essay writing help for free, StudyCrumb could be just what you need. Unlike other essay generators which come with costly subscription plans, this one – which launched in 2023 and is based in Estonia – is free to use.

Thanks to that, you don't really risk anything when using StudyCrumb. You can ask it questions or get essay generation aid on a range of subjects in no time at all. It's also quite fast at generating content, which is helpful when you're in a rush.

Pros:

● No hidden charges or subscription fees

● Ideal for providing small essay sections

● Accessible round-the-clock

Cons:

● Doesn't always produce the best quality content

TutorBin - Best AI Essay Writer for Value

Many students have tight budgets and don't necessarily want to spend a fortune on a human tutor or AI essay generator. In that case, TutorBin could be the ideal option, as this educational platform offers AI essay writing for as cheap as $0.99 per week.

Despite its low prices, TutorBin is a high quality AI essay writer. It can create detailed and well-written essay texts from pasted text or uploaded files. It also offers AI-powered proofreading to scan your essays and suggest improvements or alterations.

Pros:

● Great pricing plans to suit all budgets

● Multiple input methods

● A trusted educational brand with years of experience

Cons:

● Interface could use some improvement

Essay Builder AI - Best AI Essay Writer for Speedy Performance

Released in 2023 and already trusted by over 80,000 students per month, Essay Builder AI is a speedy essay writing tool that can generate hundreds of words of content in seconds. So, if you need to get an essay complete before an upcoming deadline, this could be the tool to use.

It also has a built-in plagiarism scanner to ensure that your work is 100% original every time, as well as a handy spelling and grammar checker to provide clarity in your work. All of this is available for the fairly reasonable price of just $5 per month.

Pros:

● Has a free trial for new users

● Produces accurate and relevant content

● Intuitive interface

Cons:

● Many features are locked behind the paywall

Jenni - Best AI Essay Writer for Paraphrasing and Enhancing

Jenni is yet another popular AI essay generator. It was developed by the Altum Inc. company and released in 2023, swiftly emerging as a popular choice for high school and even college students, with more than two million users at the time of writing.

What makes Jenni so impressive is its broad range of features, such as citation generation, scholarly research, and paraphrasing. It can take sections of essays you've already written and enhance them, making changes to improve flow and feel. It also helps you find relevant sources and references to add into your texts.

Pros:

● Lots of different features

● Supports various foreign languages

● Can build entire outlines for essays with one click

Cons:

● Lacks mobile support

EssayService - Best AI Essay Writer for Beginners to Use

EssayService is a premium AI essay writer that launched in 2023 and has so far been trusted by over 50,000 students. It boasts a free version for new users to test out, along with premium versions with additional features and functions.

The company behind EssayService has a history of offering human essay-writing services, so they're very experienced in this field. Their AI essay bot is smart, advanced, easy to work with, and always seems to produce precise, useful content.

Pros:

● Simple three-step usage system

● Sources from a vast academic database

● Offers time-saving essay outlines

Cons:

● Sometimes gets things wrong

MyEssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writer to Save You Time

Last but not least, we have MyEssayWriter. Launched back in the summer of 2023 and based in the UAE, this highly-rated AI essay writer isn't the cheapest at $9.99 per month, but is rated very highly by the many students who have used it.

The biggest selling point of MyEssayWriter might be its speed. It can generate essays quickly, helping you hit tight deadlines and easing some of the stress that many students feel when they've got a big essay to hand in but don't know where to start.

Pros:

● Produces high quality content in every essay

● Rarely makes mistakes

● Great for meeting strict deadlines

Cons:

● Strict 1,500 word limit

Why Should I Use An AI Essay Writer?

Wondering if an AI essay writer is the right choice for you? Well, to figure out if you can benefit from one of these tools, here are a few simple questions that you can ask yourself:

Meet Urgent Deadlines

If you're the kind of student who sometimes finds it hard to meet deadlines, you're not alone. Lots of students have that same problem, and an AI essay writer can make a massive difference. It's able to write entire essays for you in seconds, saving you hours of hard work and helping you hit any deadline.

Do Better in Weak Subjects

Even the best students have areas of weakness. They might be amazing at math and science, for example, but find it much harder to answer questions and succeed in other subjects, like foreign languages, history, or geography. If you also struggle with certain specific subjects, an AI essay writer can help you improve.

Ease Essay-Related Stress

Stress is a major problem among today's students. They have hectic lives, lots of things going on, and so many pieces of homework to get done, as well as exams to study for and a social life to manage. If you ever get stressed about writing essays, an AI essay generator could work wonders for your mental health and make life lots more comfortable for you.

Get More Free Time

Lots of students feel that their lives are excessively hectic and busy, and they wish they could just get a couple of extra hours a week to relax and have fun. Well, by using AI essay generators to help out with homework, you can free up some space in your schedule.

Improve Your Grades

Ultimately, essays can have a big impact on your grades. If you write good essays, you'll usually get better grades and a healthier report card to show off to your parents or friends. Using an AI essay writer can help you improve your grades in areas where you tend to struggle, like subjects that you find to be particularly tricky.

The Final Word

Overall, if you've ever worried about writing an essay or kept yourself up into the early hours, stressing and trying to understand complicated subjects you just can't get your head around, maybe it's time to make a change! An AI essay writing tool takes all the hassle and stress out of essay writing, helping you save time and get the best essays with ease.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.