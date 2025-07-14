Sugar.fit's Research Accepted At The American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions In Chicago

Bangalore, Karnataka, India - Business Wire India

Sugar.fit is proud to announce that four pioneering research abstracts were accepted for poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions, held in Chicago.

Dr. Chhavi Mehra, Chief Medical Officer at Sugar.fit, said, "Sugar.fit's research is driving personalized diabetes management, and we're excited to share our findings with the global community."

The accepted abstracts, presented by Shivtosh Kumar, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Sugar.fit, span critical domains in diabetes care, from emotional well-being to AI-driven personalized care. The studies emphasize real-world outcomes and innovative solutions.

Accepted Abstracts:

Interim Analysis of a Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Trial: Evaluating the effectiveness of Sugar.fit's personalized coaching program combining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness, showing significant improvements in HbA1c, fasting glucose, and weight. Revolutionizing Diabetes Care with AI: Introduction of RAGUS AI, a GPT-powered chatbot delivering personalized diabetes care at scale, demonstrating clinical utility in early testing. Evaluating the Spectrum of Emotional Distress in Diabetes: Investigating the link between emotional distress and glycemic control, with findings showing that psychosocial interventions can improve outcomes. Real-World Impact of AI-Driven CGM Platform: Assessing the clinical impact of Sugar.fit's AI-powered CGM platform, showing improvements in HbA1c, fasting glucose, and body weight.

Looking Ahead: Empowering the Future of Diabetes Care

Shivtosh Kumar, Co-founder of Sugar.fit, stated, "These abstracts reflect our ongoing efforts to revolutionize diabetes care through technology and personalized support. We are excited to continue advancing diabetes management on a national scale."

Annie Mattilda Raymond, Head of Research and Development at Sugar.fit, added, "With a cohort of nearly 80,000 users, our aim is to produce high-quality, real-world data that demonstrates how our evidence-based approach can lead to sustainable lifestyle changes and improved health outcomes."

Sugar.fit remains committed to making diabetes care more accessible, effective, and sustainable through the integration of AI, continuous monitoring, and behavioral science.

About Ragus Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Sugar.fit)

Ragus Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Sugar.fit) is a healthcare technology company that is transforming diabetes care through its flagship program. Sugar.fit provides personalized, tech-enabled diabetes management, coupled with AI-driven recommendations and expert human coaching. The company's mission is to make diabetes care more affordable, accessible, and outcome-driven for people across India and beyond. Sugar.fit is backed by B Capital, Mass Mutual Ventures, Endiya Partners, Tanglin Venture Partners and Curefit.

