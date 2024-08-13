Partner Content

The New Delhi event.

PerkinElmer, a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, launched the new NexION 1100 ICP-MS and the next generation Pyris TGA/ DSC/ STA Thermal Analysis Instruments in India. The launch events in Ahmedabad and New Delhi were attended by more than 300 customers and prospects. These solutions have been designed to help lab teams simplify their operations, drive precise results, and perform more flexible monitoring.



Building on 40 years of continued innovation in Atomic Spectroscopy

The NexION 1100 ICP-MS offers the combination of efficient interference removal and high throughput with a modernized workflow and the lowest maintenance ICP-MS in the industry. It is the latest entrant in PerkinElmer's long lineage of atomic spectroscopy portfolio that was first made commercially available 40 years ago. The Syngistix Software v.4.0 enhances the user experience with a modern database backend for easier LIMS integration and new FastQuant Data Viewer for easy data review, reprocessing and exporting.



Dr Erica Cahoon, Product Director- Atomic Spectroscopy, PerkinElmer says, "Today's busiest, highest throughput laboratories spend a good deal of their efforts and resources running routine trace elemental analyses that rely on everyday applications." "The new ICP-MS is a testament to our legacy in inorganic analysis solutions and continued innovation," she concluded.



A versatile thermal analysis solution with enhanced user experience and low maintenance requirements

The new Pyris TGA 9, DSC 9, and STA 9 systems are compact, durable, and low-maintenance thermal analysis systems. The interchangeable furnace design is intended to enhance lab versatility, while the intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies operation and boosts productivity.

"There is an increasing demand for high-resolution data to uncover the subtle intricacies of material behavior, whether it be raw materials or composites," said Dr Robert Packer, Product Director, Material Characterization. "One of the foremost challenges laboratories face is complex instrumentation and unreliable data in addition to the pressures of rapid, accurate testing cycles and stringent regulatory requirements. We harness 60 years of expertise to transform thermal analysis with the latest Pyris 9 Series," he pointed out.

Commenting on the new offerings, Sridhar Natarajan, PerkinElmer's Managing Director of India and South-Asia commented, "Customer centricity has always been the most pivotal aspect of PerkinElmer's fabric since inception in 1937. Our motto, 'Science with Purpose', is a perfect reflection of our commitment to partnering with our customers in their ever-changing scientific pursuits. PerkinElmer's new ICP-MS and Thermal Analysis series are designed with a commitment to help scientists in the pharmaceutical, food, and industrial sectors achieve their broader goals with productivity and cost-efficiency being front of mind. These innovations ensure precision, reliability, and efficiency by empowering researchers to make impactful discoveries and advancements."

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a global analytical services and solutions provider with offerings including the leading OneSource Field and Laboratory services business that serve the biopharma, food, environmental, safety and applied end markets to accelerate scientific outcomes. Since 1937, PerkinElmer has served as a trusted partner in laboratory analysis and management and today complements its service offerings with a broad portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables, and reagents. With a dedicated team of more than 6,000 team members, the Company serves customers in more than 35 countries. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

