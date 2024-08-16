Partner Content

This collaboration promises to bring unparalleled excitement and professionalism to Battle Tag.

New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India

Kabaddi is about to take the United States by storm after ambitious plans involving Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) have been revealed ahead of a tour of India this week by founders of K1NGM4K3RS Inc.



K1NGM4K3RS Inc. founder Kevin Varghese, whose family originates from Trivandrum, Kerala, is travelling to India to meet potential stakeholders who are set to bid for team franchises in the new US Battle Tag League, which will launch in September 2025.



Battle Tag is an exciting new brand which aims to bring Kabaddi to American and global audiences and has already secured strategic and venue partnerships with the UFC and Zuffa, LLC, renowned for its association with the famous Fertitta Brothers and Dana White.

Key executives from a range of Indian professional sports teams as well as independent investors with links to the world of sports entertainment will be attending meetings in Mumbai between August 14 and 19 to discuss entry into the Las Vegas-based Battle Tag Expo and Battle Tag League with available team franchises.

Kevin Varghese said: "Battle Tag is set to bring the great Indian sport of Kabaddi to the United States and as such, it's vital that we involve the leading players, investors and administrators from India in our project. We want to ensure that Battle Tag respects the heritage of Kabaddi and that we attain the highest standards and ethics."

"We will also be meeting with senior executives of the IKF and AIKF with an aim to collaborate and bring to our Expo, which takes place in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex and will be meeting the best and the brightest kabaddi and sports experts while we are here."

"Battle Tag is the answer that everyone in the combat sports industry has been searching for - the perfect alternative that embraces and uplifts the athletes which will ignite sparks of courage and inspiration."

Invitations and agreements with key Indian stakeholders and media partners are expected to be signed by the end of August with franchise teams also set to confirm their attendance at the Expo.

UFC Apex Senior Director, Beau Orth, said: "Hosting the inaugural Battle Tag [Expo] at The UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas is incredibly thrilling! It's an opportunity to launch a groundbreaking sporting event in one of the most iconic venues for combat sports."

"The UFC Apex is known for its high-tech facilities and electrifying atmosphere, making it the perfect backdrop for debuting Battle Tag. The excitement is amplified by the anticipation of setting new trends and creating unforgettable moments in the world of sports entertainment."

This collaboration promises to bring unparalleled excitement and professionalism to Battle Tag, ensuring a thrilling experience for fans and participants alike.

K1NGM4K3RS Inc. co-founder Vishal Singh, underlined the ambitious plans to grow Battle Tag from the grassroots. He said: "Our journey includes launching a high school pilot program in collaboration with the High School Athletic Associations from New York, Florida, Texas, and Los Angeles, which will evolve into a collegiate pilot program."

"This initiative is designed to nurture and train the next generation of Battle Tag athletes, ensuring a robust talent pipeline for the sport."

"Parallel to this, we're planning a College Raid Series - a pay-to-play tournament for college students culminating in a grand finale in Barcelona."

This collaboration promises to bring unparalleled excitement and professionalism to Battle Tag, ensuring a thrilling experience for fans and participants alike. The company has been actively engaged in discussions to secure partnerships and investments from various esteemed partners across the United States, United Kingdom and Asia. To establish Battle Tag as a premier sporting event, K1NGM4K3RS Inc. is set to onboard multiple partners and secure team bids at the highly anticipated Battle Tag Expo.



K1NGM4K3RS Inc. has been actively engaged in discussions to secure partnerships and investments from various esteemed partners across the United States, United Kingdom and Asia.



Further details about the Battle Tag Expo and the league launch will be shared in the coming weeks. K1NGM4K3RS Inc. is committed to creating a dynamic and engaging platform for Battle Tag, setting the stage for a new era in sports entertainment.

About K1NGM4K3RS Inc.

K1NGM4K3RS Inc. is a pioneering sports and entertainment company dedicated to revolutionizing traditional sports and bringing them to a global audience. With a focus on innovation, engagement, and excellence, K1NGM4K3RS Inc. aims to create unforgettable experiences for fans and participants alike.



Stay tuned for more updates on the groundbreaking Battle Tag initiative as we continue redefining the sports and entertainment landscape.



For more information, please visit: www.https://battletag.us/

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.