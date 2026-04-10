Inside Ab InBev India's Push To Build A Local Barley Supply Chain

New Delhi: On the outskirts of Jaipur, in Chomu, small groups of farmers moved through barley trial plots examining grain size, colour, height, and density with practiced hands. For many here, the question was no longer whether barley could be grown but the stronger role it would play in their future cropping decisions. More than 400 farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh gathered here last month for AB InBev India's 6th Barley Growers Day. This day falls under the world's leading brewer's robust agriculture program, Smart Barley, an initiative that has evolved into a platform for farmer engagement, technical learning and long-term collaboration. The event brought together farmer, scientists, policymakers and industry leaders to examine how India can strengthen its domestic barley supply chain in the face of changing climate conditions and market dynamics.

The event was inaugurated by Rajasthan's Minister for Urban Development and Self Governance, Jhabar Singh Kharra. Speaking at the event, the minister emphasised the importance of farming practices that are responsive to both environmental and economic realities.

“The government is placing greater emphasis on natural and resource-efficient farming, which can be a better alternative for the future. In line with present market demands and changing conditions, farmers should adapt their crop cycles accordingly. We should return to practices that promote organic farming and crops that require less water. By doing so, farmers can strengthen themselves economically.”

Barley cultivation across parts of North India has seen shifts over the past decade, as many farmers moved toward crops offering more predictable procurement and pricing. At the same time, demand for high quality, malt grade barley has increased, driven by efforts to localise supply chains and reduce dependence on imports. This changing landscape formed the backdrop to the discussions at Barley Growers Day.

Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev, said the approach reflects a global strategy delivered through local engagement.

“At AB InBev, our business depends on high-quality ingredients, resilient farming communities and healthy ecosystems. That's why our teams of agronomists and researchers work closely with farmers worldwide to help strengthen local supply chains, including in India, where we support farmers with access to climate resilient crop varieties and best practices to improve yields for farmers, environmental benefits, and sustained business growth.”

Against this backdrop, AB InBev India said it plans to procure over 16,000 metric tonnes of domestically grown barley in 2026. The company has been working with barley farmers since 2009, with its SmartBarley programme formally launched in 2016. SmartBarley now engages more than 2,000 farmers across key barley growing states and is structured around three objectives: ensuring farmers are skilled, digitally connected and financially empowered. The programme combines onground agronomy support, digital advisory tools, and market linkages aimed at improving crop outcomes while managing risk and input efficiency. The company plans to expand SmartBarley into new regions and gradually increase per farmer's land allocation for malt quality barley as participation grows.

“This is my first season working with AB InBev,” said Jaiveer Singh, a farmer from Haryana. He further said,

“I had heard very good things about them. Their teams conduct soil testing and provide complete information on crops, seeds, and pesticides. The quality of their seeds is very good. We earlier practiced traditional farming, but with these improved seeds, we are expecting better results. The barley crop is growing well, with good heights and stronger development.

The Barley Growers Day included:

Live R&D field trials where farmers saw crop demonstrations and trial results.

Expert-led knowledge sessions on farming practices, sustainable cultivation, crop management, and quality assessment.

Technology demonstration showcasing tools and digital advisory systems are available through SmartBarley.

Farmer recognition awards for those leading to the adoption of improved practices.

Kailash Yadav, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said barley has now regained relevance in his region. “We have benefited a lot because of AB InBev,” he said.

“Earlier, we focused on wheat and had stopped growing barley. Now, there is encouragement again, and I was able to sell my crop at a good profit.”

Arun Jacob Mathews, Director - Procurement and Sustainability at AB InBev India, said SmartBarley is designed as a long-term capability building effort.

“The programme is not just about procurement. We provide training across the farming cycle, maintain regular contact through field officers, and use digital tools to support better decision making. The objective is to improve productivity while ensuring farmers receive fair value for their produce.”

Farmer wellbeing and safety were also in focus. In partnership with the VisionSpring Foundation, AB InBev India organised a vision screening camp at the event. More than 260 farmers received eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses, addressing vision issues that directly affect farm safety and productivity. For the farmers gathered in Chomu, the 6th Barley Growers Day reflected renewed confidence in barley as a crop, reassurance of long-term market linkage, and recognition of the farmer's role in shaping India's agricultural future.

As companies and growers collaborate more closely, the foundations of a locally rooted, resilient barley supply chain are being built, one season at a time.

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