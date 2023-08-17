The 3 Best Places To Buy Modafinil In Australia in 2023 | Is It Legal or Not

Modafinil is one of the safest and most effective medications used to treat certain sleep disorders and enhance cognitive function. It is available in Australia, and there are several places it can be purchased from. However, there are certain things you need to know in order to make the right decision. In this guide, you will learn the 3 best places to buy modafinil in Australia in 2023. It also covers essential details about the legality of the drug, how to get a prescription for it, and potential aspects to consider when deciding on an online pharmacy to patronize.

What Is Modafinil Used For?

Modafinil is a wakefulness medication used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in individuals with shift work sleep disorder (SWSD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and narcolepsy. It was developed in the 1970s by a French neuroscientist called Michel Jouvet and was initially used to treat narcolepsy in France.

After confirming its level of safety and effectiveness, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it under the brand name Provigil for the treatment of narcolepsy in 1998. Later, in 2003, it was approved to treat SWSD and OSA [1]. Since then, the drug has proven to be a helpful medication, with many doctors recommending it as a first-line treatment option for mentioned sleep disorders.

Over time, people using the drug realized that while it helped eliminate excessive daytime drowsiness, it also made them more focused and alert. More and more people started taking it off-label as a cognitive enhancer. Today, college students and various professionals across the world take it to enhance cognition and gain a competitive edge. While the FDA does not support its use for this purpose, people continue to take it because it works.

Harvard and Oxford researchers deemed it the “world's first safe ‘smart drug'” because of its low potential to cause dependence, especially when compared to other stimulants [2]. However, it remains important to consult a doctor or healthcare provider before starting treatment with the medication.

The Legality of Modafinil in Australia

When it comes to the purchase and use of modafinil in Australia or any other country, it is important to understand the legal landscape. Modafinil is legal in Australia and is approved for treating narcolepsy, SWSD, and OSA. Consequently, you can buy, store up to a 3-month supply, and use it without facing any legal issues. However, it is classified as a Schedule 4 medication. This means that while it is legal to buy and use it, sourcing it without a valid prescription from a state-licensed doctor is prohibited.

Therefore, it is important to consult a healthcare professional and obtain a prescription before using the drug, especially if you plan on buying it from a local pharmacy. Always prioritize your health and legal compliance when considering the use of any medication. Also, consult with a doctor or healthcare professional to ensure you're following the appropriate guidelines and regulations in any country you find yourself.

How to Get a Prescription for Modafinil in Australia?

Getting modafinil in Australia is similar to getting it in other parts of the world where it is classified as a prescription-only medication. First, you will need to book an appointment with a doctor and visit them on the agreed date. Upon visiting, the doctor may refer you to a somnologist to conduct a sleep study on you to determine if you have narcolepsy or other conditions modafinil is approved to treat. If it turns out that you don't have a sleep disorder, the sleep specialist will turn down your request for a prescription.

Is It Possible to Buy Modafinil Online Without a Prescription in Australia?

One question most people looking to start taking modafinil to improve focus and increase productivity ask is, Do you need a prescription for the drug? As covered earlier, yes, you do, but buying modafinil online without one is possible. If you're wondering how to get the pills, it's straightforward. It involves taking advantage of the legal gray area – importing it from overseas vendors that operate in countries with lax laws regarding modafinil.

Australian authorities do not consider the import of medication from overseas vendors illegal. Generally, when you place an order for a modafinil package, customs officers typically check to see if it has a valid prescription attached. If it doesn't, they withhold the package and request a prescription from you, and if it isn't provided within a stipulated duration, the officers destroy the package. Interestingly, Australian border patrol officials rarely check to confirm if most of the medications crossing its borders have prescriptions.

Buying the medication from an overseas vendor that offers a legit money-back guarantee can raise the chance of getting modafinil in Australia without a prescription to about 99%. However, it remains important to seek advice and guidance from a doctor or healthcare professional before taking any medication.

Where to Order Modafinil in Australia Over-the-Counter: TOP-3 Online Vendors…

If you've been looking for where to buy modafinil over the counter (OTC) in Australia, there are numerous options, but not all of them are legit. Many have been sold counterfeit pills or defrauded because they lack important information on how to choose a reliable and trustworthy vendor that delivers high-quality modafinil pills fast.

The best place to source this medication is from an online vendor that has many verified positive reviews on trustworthy review platforms such as Trustpilot and Yotpo, provides excellent customer service, and sources its meds from reputable manufacturing firms. It's also important to ensure that the vendor provides a 100% money-back guarantee. This is so you will incur no loss if your parcel gets seized by customs, even though that really happens.

Based on these features, Afinil, ModafinilXL, and BuyModafinilOnline are 3 overseas vendors you can bank on for all your “smart drug” needs. Let's look at each e-pharmacy in detail.

Afinil.com

Afinil is a popular online pharmacy known for selling high-quality nootropics, including modafinil, for cheap. It has been in business for several years and has since amassed tons of positive customer reviews.

The vendor fulfills orders via international shipping, which is free on orders worth $130+. It also has an option for domestic shipping for the UK via Royal Mail and for the USA via USPS Priority Mail. Besides Australia, the UK, and the US, Afinil ships to most parts of the world, including Europe and Canada. Its delivery is fast and reliable.

Buying modafinil from Afinil comes with a couple of advantages. For starters, it provides a special 24% discount to customers who pay for their orders in Bitcoin. It also gives $25 off to returning customers and offers lots of amazing discounts via coupon codes, including 15% off all orders worth $170 that can be redeemed with the coupon code AF-15-TSWX. Besides crypto, the vendor accepts other payment options, including PayPal, Zelle, American Express (AmEx), MasterCard, and Visa.

Afinil is one of the best places to buy modafinil in Australia, as it has a 99% success rate of delivering the pills without customs issues. Its customer-centric refund policy ensures that you either get a full refund or have your meds reshipped in the event that your parcel goes missing, gets damaged, or stuck in customs.

ModafinilXL.com

ModafinilXL (MXL) is a trustworthy online pharmacy available to anyone looking to buy modafinil online in Australia and have it delivered in record time. It is a sister store to Afinil, and just like it, it has thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot and Yotpo.

MXL provides free international shipping on orders worth $80 and more. It also offers UK domestic shipping via Royal Mail with a waiting period of 3–4 business days, but customers can request to have their parcel delivered overnight or the next day. US residents can take advantage of the exclusive US domestic delivery via USPS Priority Mail to get their pills in a short time.

The vendor accepts multiple payment options. Some of them include MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, Zelle, AmEx, Bill Pay, and crypto. It offers a special 20% off Bitcoin payments. Other benefits associated with buying modafinil from the pharmacy include a 15% discount on orders worth $170, redeemable with the coupon code EXCLSV15WOW, and 10 free tabs to returning customers. The pharmacy offers several other discount offers, and buyers can use them to save money.

BuyModafinilOnline.com

If you've been thinking of how to get modafinil in Australia at the lowest possible price, BuyModafinilOnline (BMO) is definitely a vendor to consider. It sources its meds from renowned manufacturers and ships them directly to its customers, absent any middlemen. It then transfers part of the money saved to its buyers.

Like Afinil and MXL, BMO equally fulfills deliveries via international shipping, which is free on orders worth $130+. It also has an option for domestic delivery via Royal Mail for the United Kingdom and via USPS Priority Mail for the US, and it has the same shipping times and features as its counterparts.

Furthermore, the vendor accepts multiple payment methods, including Zelle, PayPal, Bill Pay, MasterCard, Visa, and crypto. Some of its discount offers include a special 23% discount on all payments made with Bitcoin and 15% off orders worth $170+, redeemable with the coupon code BMO-15-SPCL. But that's not all; the vendor also offers 10 free pills to returning customers.

Is Modafinil Safe?

Yes, modafinil is safe, but it can cause side effects, like any other medication. The side effects can be mild or severe, depending on the dosage administered and some other factors. It is worth noting that not every modafinil user experiences them. Some of the common adverse effects include [3]:

upset stomach;

nausea;

dry mouth;

headache;

dizziness.

Furthermore, modafinil has the potential to cause more serious side effects such as anxiety, hallucinations, palpitations, and ringing in one or both ears, among others. These adverse effects have been found to be often caused by overdosing or other forms of misuse. They can be life-threatening if left untreated. Be sure to seek urgent medical attention if you notice any of them.

Though modafinil is generally safe, it may not be safe for certain individuals. For example, it is contraindicated in pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, as well as individuals under the age of 17. Always consult your doctor before starting treatment with any medication.

Resume: Buying Modafinil Online in Australia

Buying modafinil online in Australia can be a walk in the park if you have the right information about its legality and the best places to get it. While there are countless vendors to buy from, it is best to order the pills from the ones with high customer ratings, excellent customer service, fast shipping, and a 100% money-back guarantee. Afinil, BuyModafinilOnline, and ModafinilXL tick all these boxes. However, be sure to compare prices to determine the vendor that gives you the best bang for your buck. Remember to consult your doctor or healthcare provider.

