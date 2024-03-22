Partner Content

Are you interested in using the best gummies for ED?

ED, which we'll sometimes refer to as erectile dysfunction, plague millions of men around the world.

However, over the last few years, top researchers have developed naturally based gummies that can enhance erectile wellness tremendously.

These scientifically substantiated product designs utilize essential vitamins, amino acids, CBD, and other naturally derived molecules, which combine to help you sport fuller, more resilient erections.

Sounds fantastic, right? Take a look at the 9 best gummies for erectile dysfunction below.

CBD Gummies For ED: Our Top Picks

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to see our top choice for gummies for ED, otherwise known as erectile dysfunction.

We've thoroughly examined the entire market, seeking the best gummies for men struggling with symptoms of ED.

We weighed key factors like brand reputability, ingredient sourcing, manufacturing practices, user reviews, and more.

Via that process, we've identified 9 well-designed gummy products that we believe to be the best gummies for erectile dysfunction.

Our picks for the best gummies for erectile dysfunction are:

1. Erectin Gummies

2. Penguin CBD Gummies

3. Pure Now CBD Gummies

4. Diamond CBD Gummies

5. Plus CBD Gummies

6. Amberwings Organics Gummies

7. CBD Mall Gummies

8. CBDFx

9. FAB CBD Anytime Gummies

If you're looking for a gummy to help you wield a robust, strapping “member,” you've come to the right place.

#1. Erectin Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official Erectin Gummies website.

The first thing you may notice is, these are not actually CBD gummies. Rather, they use a powerful combination of ingredients that work better than any of the CBD gummies for ED on this page.

The 2nd thing you may have noticed is, the name Erectin is almost identical to the word erection. That's perhaps because this company specializes in making all-natural erectile support supplements and has for many years.

Based in the USA, the Erectin brand has earned a sterling reputation among users and industry experts alike.

Erectin Gummies utilizes a plethora of scientifically researched molecules that can increase and promote optimal blood flow for up to 24 hours.

All it takes is 2 delicious pomegranate-flavored gummies to help you reach the pinnacle of erectile power.

These tasty little treats employ an erectile support blueprint that is based on high-level research.

As you may know, erectile dysfunction can usually be traced back to blood flow issues. So, what's a guy to do about them?

Boost his blood flow, of course.

Well, according to clinical studies, nitric oxide helps maximize blood flow and elevate erectile capacity substantially. 1

That's why Erectin Gummies incorporates a bevy of naturally sourced nitric oxide stimulators that combine to help boost your nitric oxide levels.

This addition easily makes Erectin the best gummies for ED suppliers on the market.

Erectin Gummies Ingredients

All told, Erectin Gummies comprise 7 potent ingredients, which combine to deliver optimal nitric oxide support.

The primary ingredients in Erectin Gummies are:

● Beet Root - A nitric oxide “powerhouse,” beetroot contains a high concentration of nitrates. The human body can naturally convert nitrates into nitric oxide. Consuming beetroot increases nitric oxide, as shown in a clinical study.2

● Grape Seed Extract - The flavonoids in grape seeds help promote vasodilation, leading to enhanced blood flow. The grape seed extract in Erectin Gummies has been standardized to provide a highly concentrated serving of those beneficial bioactive compounds.

● L-Citrulline + L-Arginine - These amino acids are well-established nitric oxide boosters. Each can be found in many high-end male enhancement supplements.3

A clinical study reported that the pair could stimulate greater nitric oxide synthesis together than either could alone.4

● Vitamin C + Vitamin B12 + Niacin - This trio of essential vitamins combines to promote enhanced blood flow and enhance additional facets of a man's wellness.

With top-notch ingredients like these, it's easy to see why we rank Erectin Gummies as the best of the best gummies for erectile dysfunction.

Unfortunately, reduced nitric oxide levels can cause erectile dysfunction.5

The good news is that Erectin Gummies can help you raise your nitric oxide levels up to where they need to be.

That way, you can be healthy and active when the time is right.

With only a serving of 2 pomegranate-flavored gummies, you can experience enhanced blood flow for 24 hours.

Thanks to Erectin Gummies' rapid absorption system, you can see the result in just 30-45 minutes after enjoying a serving.

The formula has no known negative side effects and, again, tastes amazing.

Where To Buy Erectin Gummies

Erectin Gummies ship discreetly to your doorstep. Shipping is free of charge in the continental USA.

Bulk orders (2+ bottles) come with excellent savings.

On top of that, they'll give you a 67-day money-back satisfaction guarantee.

Click Here Now to visit the official Erectin Gummies website.

#2. Penguin CBD Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official Penguin CBD Gummies website.

Penguin CBD Gummies ranks high among the best gummies for ED.

With a great track record of success, Penguin CBD has been featured in publications like Rolling Stone and Maxim.

They use only American-grown hemp, which is chemical and fertilizer-free.

Plus, they offer a wide variety of gummy products, including sour worms and gummy bears.

On top of all that, Penguin CBD produces high-quality CBD oils, capsules, creams, and pet products.

Penguin CBD Gummies Ingredients & Options

Penguin CBD Gummies use CBD derived from hemp plants grown in Oregon, USA.

They're proud to report that their top-notch hemp plants are organically grown with no pesticides.

These traits certainly help them make delicious, wellness-promoting gummies that could enhance multiple elements of health.

The delightful gummy bears are coated with a mix of sweet and sour sugar crystals and pack 10mg of CBD per serving.

Other ingredients include:

● Glucose Syrup

● Gelatin

● Fumaric Acid

● White Grape Juice From Concentrate

● Citric Acid

The CBD gummy worms also provide 10mg of CBD. They're sweet, soft, and exploding with flavor.

One of the best gummies for ED could be the Penguin CBD “gumdrops.”

This blueberry-flavored product utilizes 10mg of CBD and adds Tongkat Ali to its formula.

Tongkat Ali is a potent herbal used in many of the best male enhancement supplements. It may have dynamic benefits for men's health.13

Further evidence suggests that Tongkat Ali can help men suffering from severe ED.14

All Penguin CBD products have been tested and approved by a 3rd party lab.

Where To Buy Penguin CBD Gummies

Orders of Penguin CBD Gummies come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Just contact them to begin the refund process within 30 days of the purchase date. They'll send you a prepaid shipping label if you're deemed eligible.

Penguin CBD offers refunds on used and unused products.

All US military personnel receive a 25% discount off all Penguin CBD products.

Click Here Now to visit the official Penguin CBD Gummies website.

#3. Pure CBD Now Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official Pure CBD Now Gummies website.

Pure CBD Now Gummies rank near the top of our list of the best gummies for ED.

With some referring to it as the #1 Trusted/Largest Source of Legal Hemp CBD products in the U.S, Pure CBD Now has earned the respect of many consumers.

Since 2014, this brand has been selling highly regarded CBD gummies and quality health products.

Some evidence suggests using CBD can help men and women improve overall wellness.

Pure CBD Now Gummies may provide erectile support as well as stress mitigation, sleep enhancements, and more.

Additionally, they offer multiple flavors, including raspberry, blueberry, mango, and more.

Pure CBD Now Gummies Ingredients & Options

Pure CBD Now distributes a wide range of CBD gummies, a few of which may help you achieve improved erectile quality.

The Maui Labs CBD Wellness Gummies “stress” gummy provides a 25mg serving of CBD, along with vitamin B12 and ashwagandha.

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen and a potent virility-boosting plant used in some of the best male enhancement supplements.

A clinical study concluded that ashwagandha supplementation could promote libido and enhance wellness in men.6

The Maui Labs CBD Wellness Gummies “sleep” gummy consists of 20mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN (cannabinol), and 2mg of melatonin.

As you probably guessed, the unique formula could help you sleep more soundly.

This is important for erectile wellness because studies have shown poor quality sleep is a major contributor to erectile difficulties.7

Another option could be the cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies, which provide servings of CBD but no ancillary ingredients.

Those are available in a tasty tropical mix pack, including orange and strawberry flavors.

Like most of the best CBD gummies for ED, Pure CBD Now Gummies options should be used daily to yield the best results.

Please be sure to follow the recommended serving size for each.

If you have health concerns, consult your physician before using a CBD gummy.

Where To Buy Pure CBD Gummies

If you're unhappy with your product, return it to their facilities within that time, and you'll be eligible to receive a refund of the purchase price.

Most customers in the USA should receive their order within 3-5 business days of the purchase date.

They'll also provide great savings on your order if you opt-in for their subscription service.

Click Here Now to visit the official Pure CBD Now Gummies website.

#4. Diamond CBD Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official Diamond CBD Gummies website.

Diamond CBD Gummies is another excellent option when looking for the best gummies for ED.

With a large variety of CBD gummies, Diamond CBD Gummies has something for all preferences and tastes.

Many of the CBD products sold by Diamond CBD Gummies have been featured in publications like LA Weekly and television networks like CNN.

They also provide an excellent rewards program where you can accumulate points to receive discounts on future purchases.

Their CBD gummy offerings include formulas that promote enhancements, better sleep, weight loss, relaxation, and more.

The Diamond CBD Gummies webpage offers excellent customer assistance. It thoughtfully includes a live chat where you can have all your questions answered.

Diamond CBD Gummies Ingredients & Options

You'll discover a remarkable diversity of CBD gummy and non-CBD gummy products within the Diamond CBD Gummies catalog.

This impressive raspberry-flavored gummy formula has a 4.8 user rating.

That's not a big surprise since it boasts a long list of virility-promoting compounds.

Some key ingredients are:

● Maca Root Powder - Andean Mountain men have used maca root to promote reproductive capacity for generations. It can elevate men's wellness significantly, according to a clinical study.8

● Horny Goatweed - Otherwise known as epimedium or Barrenwort, “Horny Goat Weed” is an ancient libido booster used in China for hundreds of years.

● Panax Ginseng - A natural vasodilator, panax ginseng can improve blood flow, helping men with ED issues. 9

● Ginkgo Biloba - Another natural vasodilator, this East Asian plant can help blood vessels relax and allow more blood to pass through. As a result, erectile power may increase.

The Better male enhancement gummies contain no CBD molecules.

The Diamond CBD Bedtime CBD Gummies could help you get more restful sleep and potentially increase erectile wellness.

With a 5-star user rating, this “sleepy time” formula has become a fan favorite. It utilizes CBD molecules extracted from non-GMO hemp.

As you may know, more restful sleep allows you to wake refreshed. It could also enhance erectile quality in some men, making it a great option for those searching for the best gummies for ED.

Where To Buy Diamond CBD Gummies

They don't offer refunds on opened supplements. However, they may provide you with a store credit if you contact them to report you're unhappy with the product.

For non-perishable, unopened supplements, they can refund the purchase price, assuming it's returned within 100 days.

When you subscribe, you'll save up to 40% off your first order.

Click Here Now to visit the official Diamond CBD Gummies website.

#5. Plus CBD Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official Plus CBD Gummies website.

Plus CBD is a reliable, reputable producer of high-quality CBD products.

Their offerings include some of the best gummies for erectile dysfunction.

They've also developed a formidable arsenal of hemp-based CBD oils, soft gels, and topicals.

In business since 2014, Plus CBD has been a pioneer in the American CBD industry and was the first company to receive certification from the U.S. Hemp Authority.

These days, they sell a vast array of well-made CBD-based gummies developed by their in-house team.

Plus CBD gummies come in a wide range of flavors, including:

● Cherry Mango

● Strawberry Lemonade

● Sour Watermelon

● Dragon Fruit

● Raspberry

● Blackberry

● Peach

It's safe to say these gummies can fit just about every palate out there. Even the “pickiest” of eaters should find something they like here.

Plus CBD Gummies Ingredients & Options

It only makes sense that Plus CBD Gummies would make some of the best gummies for erectile dysfunction since they use some of the best ingredients in the industry.

The Plus CBD Gummies “calm” gummy provides 10mg of CBD per gummy.

Its formula also includes 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) and l-theanine. These naturally-derived ingredients help induce calmness and relaxation.

5-HTP is an amino acid that acts as a precursor to serotonin. It may help promote more restful sleep and reduce stress.10

Another amino acid, l-theanine, is highly concentrated in green tea leaves. Some evidence indicates it may promote relaxation, blood flow, and even sexual wellness in men.

The Plus CBD Gummies “sleep” gummy also offers a 10mg serving of hemp-based CBD.

Its unique design also utilizes magnolia extract, lemon balm extract, and melatonin.

Magnolia has been used for hundreds of years to help promote stress relief. It could support sleep improvements, reduced inflammation, and antioxidant activity.

Lemon balm is closely related to mint. It's cultivated for use in culinary arts, and its reported health benefits worldwide.

Scientifically known as Melissa officinalis, lemon balm can have calming effects. It may also contribute to improved blood flow.11

With reduced stress levels, increased feelings of relaxation, and greater blood flow, erectile enhancement could follow.

Where To Buy Pure CBD Gummies

This allows you to return all products within 90 days of your delivery date. If you do so, you're eligible to be compensated for the purchase price of your order.

The manufacturer offers a great loyalty program, where you can earn points to gain discounts on additional Plus CBD products.

Plus, they provide discounts for US military members. All orders of $45 or more will ship for free in the USA.

Click Here Now to visit the official Plus CBD Gummies website.

#6. Amberwings Organics Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official Amberwings Organics Gummies website.

Based out of Wisconsin, USA, Amberwings Organics Gummies delivers high-quality CBD options.

Their gummy products should be considered among the best gummies for ED.

Amberwings Organics was founded on a family farm, where a remarkable group of people believed they could better the world by growing good-quality hemp products.

After initially struggling to establish a foothold in the market, their quality hemp crop and attention to detail finally helped them gain the respect of users and experts.

They now sell CBD tinctures, oils, topicals, soft gel capsules, pet products, and, of course, gummies. They're also heavily involved in CBD education and advocacy.

Amberwings Organics Gummies Ingredients & Options

All Amberwings Organic Gummies are still cultivated and manufactured in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Their lab-tested line of products can help to induce increased men's wellness, greater calm, better sleep quality, and more.

The Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are vegan-friendly and come in 2 flavors: fruit medley and green apple.

These yummy treats come equipped with 20mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving.

They also contain:

● Tapioca Syrup

● Cane Sugar

● Pectin

● Trisodium Citrate

● Organic Color

● Citric Acid

If you want something with a little more “oomph,” their mixed berry-flavored Lab VII CBD Gummies could be an ideal option.

With 25 mg of CBD, plus ashwagandha and camomile, this gummy product could contribute to greater penile blood flow.

Multiple scientific reports have indicated ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera) can promote men's wellness.

Camomile has been employed to promote overall wellness for centuries. It may help reduce stress-related issues and inflammation while promoting better sleep quality.12

These CBD gummies contain ≤ 0.3% THC and have no psychoactive effects.

Keeping AmberWings Organics Gummies away from heat, light, and humidity is recommended to preserve quality.

It may be best to store them in a cool, dry place.

Where To Buy Amberwings Organics Gummies

Should you be unhappy with their products, you can return them within 60 days of the purchase date.

At that point, you'll be eligible to get a refund of the purchase price. All returns must be sent back in the original packaging.

When you subscribe for monthly purchases, you'll get free shipping and save 25% off your order.

The subscription service can be canceled at any time.

Click Here Now to visit the official Amberwings Organics Gummies website.

#7. CBD Mall Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official CBD Mall Gummies website.

CBD Mall Gummies is an excellent one-stop shop to cover all your CBD needs.

They sell a diverse array of CBD-based products, including creams, capsules, oils, edibles, vapes, and gummies for ED.

If you're looking for the best gummies for ED, several of their listed products may qualify.

The company is devoted to being eco-friendly and providing organically grown GMO-free CBD options.

They've received more than 10,000 5-star reviews and regularly offer great savings promotions.

CBD Mall Gummies Ingredients & Options

There's certainly no shortage of CBD gummy options available on the CBD Mall Gummies webpage.

You'll find numerous CBD isolate gummies that range from 10mg - 100mg in THC concentration per serving.

If you're feeling adventurous, the 5-star rated 10X CBD D8 Gummies come in a mix of blueberry, mango, and watermelon flavors.

This “extra strength” formula contains 10mg of CBD per serving. It's also infused with 10mg of Delta-8, a relative of THC (Delta-9).

This formula design may help you to relax and potentially improve blood flow while also inducing a mild “buzz.”

Unfortunately, though, not all states allow Delta-8-infused products to be shipped. So, be sure to check whether you can order this supplement.

As you may know, hemp-based pure CBD doesn't induce a “buzz” and is entirely legal in the USA.

The Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies available at CBD Mall may be some of the best gummies for erectile dysfunction and more appropriate for many men.

These contain ≤ 0.3% THC and can legally be shipped anywhere in the USA. With ample high-quality CBD, they should promote better sexual wellness.

Where To Buy CBD Mall Gummies

CBD Mall Gummies lets you apply for a refund up to 100 days after your purchase date.

They may offer you a refund of the purchase price on unused, unopened containers.

They'll generally offer store credit on used or opened items if you're unhappy with your experience and are deemed eligible.

CBD Mall accepts all major credit cards and ships directly to your doorstep in most locations.

Click Here Now to visit the official CBD Mall Gummies website.

#8. CBDFx Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official CBDFx Gummies website.

CBDFx Gummies are another good option when looking for the best gummies for erectile dysfunction.

This cannabidiol outlet retails an extensive selection of CBD products and other hemp-based options.

They're committed to providing premium hemp-derived systems to help users chill, relax, and savor all that life has to offer.

CBDFx has been featured on a number of major media publications, including Forbes, Rolling Stone, WebMD, and Healthline.

Many users rave about their excellent customer service.

Plus, all CBDFx Gummies are made with American-grown hemp, helping to ensure optimal quality for excellent results.

CBD Fx Gummies Ingredients & Options

Depending on where you live, you may be restricted from receiving the CBD gummies available in the CBDFx catalog.

That's because their featured CBD gummies incorporate Delta-8, a cannabinoid that's closely related to THC (Delta-9).

While it shouldn't induce a potentially confusing or mind-altering “high” as THC can do, it may result in a slight “buzz” for some users.

These gummies can't be shipped to:

● Arizona

● Colorado

● Delaware

● Idaho

● Iowa

● Montana

● Nevada

● New York

● North Dakota

● Oregon

● Rhode Island

● Utah

● Vermont

● Virginia

● Washington (state)

Unfortunately, if you live in these states you won't be able to order CBD gummies from CBDFx.

Their premium CBD gummies, Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, supply you with 60 mg of Hemp extract, and 50 mg of Cannabinoids.

This formula can help promote relaxation and potentially vasodilation, which could have benefits for erectile wellness.

Though, as stated above, it may cause a slight “buzz” for some users.

CBDFx gummies should not produce any sort of “buzz” and may be more suitable for users seeking gummies for ED.

Where To Buy CBDFx Gummies

CBDFx Gummies have a 60-day window where you can apply for a refund.

They'll refund the purchase price for unused, unopened products if you request the refund within 60 days of the purchase date. Unopened or minimally used item returns must be returned in original packaging with no damage.

Additionally, they may provide store credit for opened bottles, assuming you're unsatisfied with your experience.

CBDFx customer care agents are available via phone, email, and live chat.

Click Here Now to visit the official CBDFx Gummies website.

#9. FAB CBD Anytime Gummies

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to visit the official FAB CBD Anytime Gummies website.

Anytime Gummies by FAB CBD are a great choice when looking for the best gummies for erectile difficulties.

FAB CBD was founded in 2017 with a mission to build a line of CBD products that regular folks feel comfortable using on a daily basis.

They firmly believe that CBD molecules and CBD-based products can help men and women lead better lives.

That's why they use high-quality hemp products to deliver pure CBD with no hype and no gimmicks.

Since its inception, FAB CBD Anytime Gummies have been helping people relax, destress, and even enhance wellness.

FAB CBD Anytime Gummies Ingredients

FAB CBD Anytime Gummies, or “chews” as they call them, are vegan-friendly and contain no artificial flavors, additives, or dyes.

They provide 25mg of pure hemp-derived CBD and a delicious fruity flavor in every serving.

Other ingredients include:

● Natural Colors (Organic Apple, Carrot, Black Currant)

● Organic Cane Sugar

● Pectin

● Citric Acid

● Ascorbic Acid

● Natural Flavors

These potent CBD gummies are designed for men and women who are “on the go” and can easily be stowed away in your bag or pocket.

Users love how tasty and easy to use these are, easily making them one of the best gummies for ED on the market today.

In fact, many users report eating FAB CBD Anytime Gummies post-workout to aid in recovery.

Like most of the best gummies for erectile dysfunction, daily use of FAB CBD Anytime Gummies is recommended for optimal results.

FAB CBD Anytime Gummies contain ≤ 0.3% THC and have no psychoactive effects. However, it's recommended that pregnant women don't use them.

Where To Buy FAB CBD Anytime Gummies

FAB CBD Anytime Gummies come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you're less than satisfied with these gummies, you can send them back to receive a refund of the purchase price.

They'll cover 1 used or opened bottle as long as the return package reaches their facilities within 30 days of the purchase date.

Plus, they offer interest-free payment plans if you'd prefer to spread out your costs.

Click Here Now to visit the official FAB CBD Anytime Gummies website.

Best Gummies For Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Summary

What are the best gummies for erectile dysfunction (ED)? That's a question many men have been asking in recent years.

Hopefully, we've helped you answer that question definitively.

We believe Erectin Gummies to be the best of the best when it comes to gummies for ED.

A distinctly potent all-natural formula, Erectin Gummies is specially designed to enhance blood flow and boost erectile capacity.

If you're dealing with embarrassing or debilitating ED, don't hesitate to act.

The best gummies for erectile dysfunction can help you “get back” with just a daily serving and with no known negative side effects.

References

1. Davies KP. Development and therapeutic applications of nitric oxide releasing materials to treat erectile dysfunction. Future Sci OA. 2015 Aug;1(1):FSO53. doi: 10.4155/fso.15.53. PMID: 27019746; PMCID: PMC4806684.

2. Domínguez R, Cuenca E, Maté-Muñoz JL, García-Fernández P, Serra-Paya N, Estevan MC, Herreros PV, Garnacho-Castaño MV. Effects of Beetroot Juice Supplementation on Cardiorespiratory Endurance in Athletes. A Systematic Review. Nutrients. 2017 Jan 6;9(1):43. doi: 10.3390/nu9010043. PMID: 28067808; PMCID: PMC5295087.

3. Cormio L, De Siati M, Lorusso F, Selvaggio O, Mirabella L, Sanguedolce F, Carrieri G. Oral L-citrulline supplementation improves erection hardness in men with mild erectile dysfunction. Urology. 2011 Jan;77(1):119-22. doi: 10.1016/j.urology.2010.08.028. PMID: 21195829.

4. Suzuki I, Sakuraba K, Horiike T, Kishi T, Yabe J, Suzuki T, Morita M, Nishimura A, Suzuki Y. A combination of oral L-citrulline and L-arginine improved 10-min full-power cycling test performance in male collegiate soccer players: a randomized crossover trial. Eur J Appl Physiol. 2019 May;119(5):1075-1084. doi: 10.1007/s00421-019-04097-7. Epub 2019 Feb 16. PMID: 30847640; PMCID: PMC6469824.

5. Burnett AL. The role of nitric oxide in erectile dysfunction: implications for medical therapy. J Clin Hypertens (Greenwich). 2006 Dec;8(12 Suppl 4):53-62. doi: 10.1111/j.1524-6175.2006.06026.x. PMID: 17170606; PMCID: PMC8109295.

6. Chauhan S, Srivastava MK, Pathak AK. Effect of standardized root extract of ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) on well-being and sexual performance in adult males: A randomized controlled trial. Health Sci Rep. 2022 Jul 20;5(4):e741. doi: 10.1002/hsr2.741. PMID: 35873404; PMCID: PMC9297375.

7. Lin HH, Ho FM, Chen YF, Tseng CM, Ho CC, Chung WS. Increased risk of erectile dysfunction among patients with sleep disorders: a nationwide population-based cohort study. Int J Clin Pract. 2015 Aug;69(8):846-52. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.12629. Epub 2015 Feb 24. PMID: 25708176.

8. Gonzales GF, Córdova A, Vega K, Chung A, Villena A, Góñez C, Castillo S. Effect of Lepidium meyenii (MACA) on sexual desire and its absent relationship with serum testosterone levels in adult healthy men. Andrologia. 2002 Dec;34(6):367-72. doi: 10.1046/j.1439-0272.2002.00519.x. PMID: 12472620.

9. Price A, Gazewood J. Korean red ginseng effective for treatment of erectile dysfunction. J Fam Pract. 2003 Jan;52(1):20-1. PMID: 12540305.

10. Maffei ME. 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP): Natural Occurrence, Analysis, Biosynthesis, Biotechnology, Physiology and Toxicology. Int J Mol Sci. 2020 Dec 26;22(1):181. doi: 10.3390/ijms22010181. PMID: 33375373; PMCID: PMC7796270.

11. Ghazizadeh J, Sadigh-Eteghad S, Marx W, Fakhari A, Hamedeyazdan S, Torbati M, Taheri-Tarighi S, Araj-Khodaei M, Mirghafourvand M. The effects of lemon balm (Melissa officinalis L.) on depression and anxiety in clinical trials: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Phytother Res. 2021 Dec;35(12):6690-6705. doi: 10.1002/ptr.7252. Epub 2021 Aug 27. PMID: 34449930.

12. Srivastava JK, Shankar E, Gupta S. Chamomile: A herbal medicine of the past with bright future. Mol Med Rep. 2010 Nov 1;3(6):895-901. doi: 10.3892/mmr.2010.377. PMID: 21132119; PMCID: PMC2995283.

13. Leisegang K, Finelli R, Sikka SC, Panner Selvam MK. Eurycoma longifolia (Jack) Improves Serum Total Testosterone in Men: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials. Medicina (Kaunas). 2022 Aug 4;58(8):1047. doi: 10.3390/medicina58081047. PMID: 36013514; PMCID: PMC9415500.

14. Kotirum S, Ismail SB, Chaiyakunapruk N. Efficacy of Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia) on erectile function improvement: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Complement Ther Med. 2015 Oct;23(5):693-8. doi: 10.1016/j.ctim.2015.07.009. Epub 2015 Jul 31. PMID: 26365449.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.