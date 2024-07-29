Partner Content

Actor Jim Sarbh has collaborated with Harfun.

Harfun, the category creators for WorkWear 2.0, is excited to announce its collaboration with the actor Jim Sarbh for a campaign around their innovative Workday Shirt - a six times smarter than a regular shirt.



In the world of smartphones and gadgets, Harfun offers shirts that are 6X smarter. Built with science, and loved by 50,000+ customers, these garments are now also seen sported by Jim.



In this partnership with Jim Sarbh, Harfun unveils a new campaign that showcases the versatility and comfort of the Workday Shirt. This video shows Jim going through his day in comfort, tackling the everyday challenges that bother men in the stiff and uncomfortable formals. The campaign highlights the shirt's ability to stay crisp and neat - where cotton shirts would've become crumpled, even after a long day at the office.



The Workday Shirt is crafted with Harfun's proprietary 6X SmartTech, which results in breathability, stretchability, wrinkle resistance, lightweight, moisture-wicking properties, UV protection, and an anti-odour coating. Whether it's a demanding workday or a casual evening, the Workday Shirt offers unmatched comfort and style.



Speaking about the collaboration, Saurabh Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Harfun recounts, "For this campaign, we wanted someone whose values and personality aligned with the brand. Someone who is innovative, versatile and a thought leader - a trailblazer in true essence."



This is when Palak Narang, Sr. Brand Manager, pitched in Jim for the campaign. "We're thrilled with our partnership with Jim Sarbh. He embodies the modern professional, and his charisma perfectly complements the shirt's versatility and style," she said.



Harfun's Workday Shirt represents more than just an improved version of traditional work shirts; it embodies a futuristic and scientific approach to garments. Through meticulous research, Harfun developed and trademarked cutting-edge technologies to bring this vision to life.



About Harfun

Harfun is a scientific men's workwear brand on a mission to replace the stiff and uncomfortable formals with performance-driven WorkWear 2.0. Our proprietary technologies create intelligent features like stretchability, wrinkle resistance, SPF protection, ultralight weight etc. All this translates to versatile clothes that go way beyond your regular workday. We believe that workwear shouldn't be a sacrifice - it should empower professionals to move freely, perform at their peak, and feel confident throughout the workday.

