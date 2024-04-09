Partner Content

ASICS X TCS World 10K Bengaluru Race Day Merchandise

ASICS, the Japanese sportswear brand, today launched its limited-edition merchandise for the World Athletics Gold Label, TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, 2024. As a distance, the 10 km is a perfect synthesis of speed and endurance and is also widely regarded as the first milestone in long-distance running.



ASICS India being the official Sports Goods Partner for TCS World 10K Bengaluru, unveiled the limited-edition race day merchandise collection launched today, drawing inspiration from the botanical aesthetics of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru. This park is situated in the heart of the city and it is one of those historic places that depicts nature, art, and beauty.



The Novablast 4 limited edition shoes are a testament to innovation, featuring the cutting-edge FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning technology, which synergizes with each stride for enhanced speed. These shoes are specialized with an engineered woven upper and offer unparalleled comfort, breathability, and durability. The trampoline-constructed outsole ensures seamless transitions and heightened stability, energizing every step of the runner's journey.



Emblazoned with Bengaluru 2024 on the side, these specially crafted running shoes not only boast state-of-the-art technology for ultimate comfort but also exude the spirited style reflective of Bengaluru's vibrant culture.

The Limited Edition ASICS Novablast 4 designed for TCS World 10K Bengaluru



Additionally, the limited-edition race day apparel includes t-shirts and shorts designed with a unique blend of colors like illuminate yellow, waterscape, magnetic blue for men and sun coral, illuminate mint, and midnight for women. The graphical design features a spiral motif on the left side of the t-shirt is inspired by the running culture of this city, it also reflects the brand ideology.



Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "It's with immense pride and excitement that we return as the Official Sports Goods Partner for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024 edition in Bengaluru. This year's Race Day Look celebrates the historic realm and natural beauty of Cubbon Park. It is a nature haven in the heart of the city, which is depicted in a clean and artistic graphic, featuring stylized forms and representing the passion for running in ASICS attire. The ASICS Race Day look offers unique design and cutting-edge technology that will empower runners to conquer the TCS World 10K Bengaluru in style and comfort. He further said, “We believe the high-performance features and innovative design of the merchandise will resonate with participants and elevate their race day experience."



Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said, “ASICS has been a longstanding partner of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru and the Procam Family. The brand has continuously set new benchmarks with top-of-the-line merchandise which is highly sought after by our participants. As we gear up for yet another edition of the event, we want the participants to enjoy the new experiences and keep the momentum going for the World's premier 10k in the IT capital of India.”



The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race and will be hosted on Sunday, 28th April, 2024. Start line will be on Cubbon Road Outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground.



The official TCS World 10K Bengaluru merchandise will be available to shop on flagship ASICS stores across the country and online brand store, link – www.asics.com .

About ASICS



Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body' is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.



ASICS currently has 103 stores across India. More details can be found at www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator .



For more information, visit www.asics.com/in/en-in .

Media Contact Details

