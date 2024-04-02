Partner Content

SILK, or Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis, is a brand-new refractive surgery that's gaining popularity with its impressive results. Also known as the ELITA procedure, the procedure can turn your life around with great wonders.

But first, let's know a bit more about SILK here!

Understanding SILK and its General Benefits

SILK is a minimally invasive blade-free laser surgery for refractive errors. In this, a surgeon creates a small lenticule (lens-shaped disc) under the surface of the cornea using a laser. Then, the lenticule is removed through a slight incision. This corrects the refractive error.

The SILK procedure takes about 15 minutes and you can resume your life after 24 hours. It corrects myopia (up to -12D) and astigmatism (up to 6D).

The flapless, stitch-free surgery comes with several benefits, like:

● Quicker complete recovery compared to LASIK and SMILE

● Better precision than other options due to state-of-the-art technology

● Lower chances of complications like flap dislocation, epithelial ingrowth, and corneal ectasia

● Minimal invasion prevents dry eyes

● More comfortable recovery experience due to small incision

● Biocompatible materials used in the surgery make it non-allergenic

Since it's a comparatively newer surgery, make sure you choose a reputable eye hospital to get it done. After all, not many doctors have mastered this skill.

How does SILK Surgery change your life?

SILK surgery not only has several benefits over other procedures, but it also changes your life for the better. Let's know how here:

1. No more fumbling for glasses

Do you always struggle in the morning to find your glasses? You tap all over your nightstand, and if you can't find it, you search in your bed and then on the floor. After SILK, you will wake up with a clear vision every morning.

If you wear contacts, you must make extra time to clean your hands and wear the lenses as soon as you wake up. After getting the surgery, you can use the extra minutes to focus on yourself. It might be something productive like stretching, meditating, and journaling.

2. You can lead an active, adventurous lifestyle

With spectacles or contact lenses, you can't join several activities. You worry about losing lenses/ spectacles or breaking your spectacles when you enter crowds or run.

You can't go on adventurous without packing an extra pair of spectacles/lenses. Otherwise, you feel that you'll have to suffer a blurry vision throughout the day.

SILK frees you from these visual aids and lets you enjoy the best of life.

3. You have an even better vision

SILK provides you with supervision of 6/5, which is way better than 6/6. Only 10% of the population has this improved vision, and you'll be one of them!

Corrected vision also makes taking showers, hot baths, and hot springs more comfortable. You don't have to fumble for things without your glasses or contacts.

4. You can go swimming without worries

Swimming with contact lenses can lead to infection, irritation, or loss of lenses. And if you swim with glasses, it will get flown away with water.

Once you get SILK surgery and recover, you'll never have to think twice before swimming and other water sports. You'll get to enjoy the majestic underwater views with clarity.

5. You can fall asleep without worries

You're so exhausted after a long day outdoors. However, you can't fall asleep right away. Otherwise, you'll break/dent your glasses. If you have contacts, that can lead to infections.

After getting SILK, you finally end this misery. You can fall asleep or take midday naps whenever you want without worrying.

6. You must always carry an extra baggage

People with vision issues must always carry extra load – a case for your spectacles/lenses, lens solution, and additional pair of spectacles/lenses. You can't even freely step out of your home before checking your bag.

If you avail of SILK surgery, you can put an end to this routine forever!

7. You feel more confident

If you don't like to wear glasses despite which frames you wear, you can opt for contact lenses. However, if you hate contacts as well, SILK surgery is a true blessing.

It gives you not only clear vision but also a life without depending on visual aids. Overall, it boosts your confidence. This, in turn, helps you excel in life, relationships, work, and your thoughts.

8. You save money

It's common to break your spectacles and lose your contacts. So, you have to keep investing loads in your visual aids throughout your lifetime. If not, your refractive error fluctuates, and you need to upgrade.

While buying new spectacles/lenses may not seem a lot for the moment, you lose a lot of money collectively. On the other hand, SILK surgery will be a one-time investment and you'll be free from repetitive investment of visual aids.

Conclusion

If you want to get rid of your glasses/contacts and change your life for good, SILK is one of the best options. So, speak to your ophthalmologist and fix an appointment for it now!

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.