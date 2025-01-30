Advertisement
UP Teacher Burnt Alive By Jilted Lover. She Was To Get Married In March

He allegedly stopped her when she was on her way to the school in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and set her on fire using petrol.

Read Time: 1 min
The body of the woman was found in a field.
Pratapgarh:

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh was allegedly burnt alive by her disgruntled former lover, officials said.

He allegedly stopped her when she was on her way to the school and set her on fire using petrol.

The accused decided to kill her after he found out that she was getting married to someone else in March.

The body of the woman was found in a field.

The man also sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The police have so far not revealed their identities.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.