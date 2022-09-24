10 Dead In 2 Wall Collapse Incidents In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Deaths in rain-related incidents have also been reported from Firozabad (File)

At least 10 people were killed in two separate incidents of wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh Etawah following incessant rain in the region over the last three days, officials have said.

Normal life has been adversely affected due to heavy rain in the state over the past three days. Apart from Etawah, deaths have also been reported from some other districts, including Firozabad and Balrampur.

The weather office has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and directed concerned authorities to expedite relief operations.