Tribal Teen Gangraped By School Van Driver, 2 Others: Chhattisgarh Cops

The girl narrated her ordeal to the parents once she returned home (Representational)

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by three men, including her school van driver, in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said Tuesday.

One of the accused was arrested on Monday, a day after the incident occured, they said.

The incident took place in the Lailunga police station area when school van driver Santosh Gupta (42) took the girl along with him on the pretext of going on a picnic, which he claimed would be attended by other students, an official said.

"He took her to Laripani Dam where another accused Pushpam Yadav joined them. When the girl realised the picnic plan was a hoax as none of her friends were there, the two abducted her and raped her in a forest nearby," he said.

"Santosh Gupta then took the girl to Birsingha village where he and the third accused, Sanjay Paikra, raped the minor in a hut.

"The accused dropped her home early Monday morning. After she narrated the ordeal to her parents, they approached police," he said.

The three have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for kidnapping, procuration of minor girl, gang rape and criminal intimidation, he said.

Sanjay Paikra was arrested on Monday while efforts were on to arrest Santosh Gupta and Pushpam Yadav, the Lailunga police station official added.

