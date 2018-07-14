Tribal Man Hacked To Death By Son Over Property Dispute

The accused quarrelled with his father in an drunken state and hit him with an axe, says police

A 51-year-old tribal man was hacked to death allegedly by his younger son over property dispute in Hazaribag district yesterday, police said.

Chotu Besra, a resident of Faklakhi Tola of the village Gadar village, hacked his father Babulal Besra to death when the deceased was going to plough the land of his elder son, Ramesh Besra this morning, police said.

Inspector of Bishnugarh police station, Birju Ganju said a police team rushed to the spot, which was about 80 km from Hazaribagh town, on being informed of the incident and recovered the body from the field, about 500 metres away from the victim's house.

Chotu quarreled with his father in an drunken state and hit his father with an axe, killing Babulal Besra on the spot, police said, adding that Chotu fled soon after committing the crime.