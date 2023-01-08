Punjab Cop Accused Of Raping 40-Year-Old Woman, Making Her Video

The woman has complained of undergoing an abortion (Representational)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted in Barnala has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman, the police said.

Officials said that the woman, in a complaint to the police, accused the ASI of having a physical relationship with her on the pretext of false promises.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said, "We received a complaint from a forty-year-old woman. A rape case has been registered. Legal action will be taken."

"The woman complained of undergoing an abortion as the accused built a physical relationship with her on the pretext of false promises. She also complained that the accused allegedly shot a video of her," said Mr Verma.