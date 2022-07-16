Senior Government Official Found Dead In UP, Suicide Suspected: Cops

Satish Kumar Singh belonged to Varanasi and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The deputy general manager (DGM) of NTPC Limited in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri was found dead on his office campus, officials said today.

According to a preliminary investigation, the DGM, Satish Kumar Singh, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the cooling plant at the NTPC campus.

His body was recovered from the cooling plant last night.

Satish Kumar Singh's wife has told police that he was suffering from depression and had told her that he would not be able to work, officials said.

The DGM belonged to Varanasi and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Police said that Satish Kumar Singh had left his home for work on Friday morning, but did not reach his office. A search was then launched to trace him.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, officials said.