Noida Woman Seen In Viral Video Dragging Help Arrested

The woman who allegedly assaulted her domestic help and held her captive at her home in a housing society of Noida has been arrested, the police said.

Shefali Kaul, resident of Cleo County Society in Noida's Sector 120, was missing after a CCTV footage showing her dragging her help Anita out of a building lift surfaced.

A search had been launched to trace her, officials said, adding that she was arrested last night.

A police case was filed against Shefali after the video clip went viral. The CCTV footage from the elevator shows Shefali Kaul trying to drag Anita out as she tries to hang back.

The 20-year-old help told NDTV that Shefali beat her up regularly, and that she was forced to stay back when she refused to work and wanted to leave.

Anita, the police said, has bruises and scratches on her body and has undergone a medical check-up.

"I had eaten a bar of jaggery, so I was beaten with slippers. Then she threatened to set me on fire and throw me down from the roof," Anita told NDTV, recounting the event that pushed her to escape.

Anita's father said his daughter had a six-month work contract with the Kauls which ended on October 31 this year.

"After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not let her go. She held my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her," he said.