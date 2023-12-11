13-Year-Old House Help Stripped, Filmed, Tortured By Gurugram Family

The police have filed a first information report (FIR)

A 13-year-old girl was stripped, thrashed with a hammer and iron rod, and her mouth taped by a woman and her two sons who kept her as a house help in Gurugram, according to a police complaint filed by the young girl's mother. She was also given very little to eat.

The girl had been working at a house in Sector 57, Gurugram's Cuber City.

The minor was allegedly stripped by the two sons of the Gurugram woman and filmed, with a threat that they would send her to a brothel if she did not obey them.

She was found locked inside a room with her mouth taped when rescuers reached the Gurugram home, news agency PTI reported. She told the police the family made her do all kinds of work, from cooking to washing to taking care of a dog.

The Gurugram family allegedly poured acid on her hands and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, PTI reported.

The girl's mother in the police complaint said the Gurugram family did not let her meet her daughter for the past four months, and the last salary they gave was over four months ago.

The 13-year-old girl was rescued with the help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer at whose place her mother works. She had broken down in front of the officer and sought help, the police said.

All the three accused face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.