Men On Motorcycle Snatch Rs 54 lakh From Bank Employee

The employee of a private bank and guard were on their way to fill cash in the ATM when two men on a motorcycle hit their vehicle.
The miscreants snatched the cash stuffed in two bags after the bank employee and the guard lost their control over the two-wheeler and fell down, police said adding that they decamped with the money.
Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha blamed the bank officials for the incident. Pointing that the incident was not a case of loot, Mr Mahatha said the incident would not have taken place had the officials been more cautious.