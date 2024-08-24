Maharashtra Opposition Leaders Seek Swift Action In Badlapur Case: 10 Points

Addressing party workers at the protest over crime against women and the sexual assault on the two nursery students, Mr Thackeray said it has become a necessity to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure women's safety.

"It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits, it is standing with them," Mr Thackeray said, adding Maharashtra has never seen a government as "shameless" as the one that's currently ruling. The Mahayuti is a coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Ajit Pawar.

Mr Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya along with party workers wore black ribbons and bands as they held the protest at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Other party leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi participated in the protest.

"The atrocities that are happening against women and daughters - 12 incidents have happened in 10 days. One case is being registered every day under the POCSO Act in Thane. We are protesting against all this. After Uttar Pradesh, heinous crimes are happening in Maharashtra. Women of Maharashtra are asking about Shakti law," Ms Chaturvedi told reporters.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, along with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) party leaders and workers donning black bands on their arms, also staged a protest in Pune. "The Badlapur incident has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country," said Mr Pawar, whose NCP (SP) is a constituent of the Opposition bloc MVA comprising the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who participated in the silent protest at Pune's railway station, said the government is insensitive. "Is it a mistake to protest against such an incident? In Pune, accused in drug cases are escaping (custody), blood samples are getting swapped (Porsche crash case), and the Koyta gang is active," she alleged.

A male attendant has been arrested in the Badlapur sexual assault cases. The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties from going ahead with a bandh called by the MVA, after which MVA leaders held the protest at different places today.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said perpetrators of crime against women in Maharashtra have no fear of the law. "Most such crimes are happening in Thane, and the perpetrators are Shiv Sena supporters. They seem to have no fear, as their leader holds the top post," Mr Wadettiwar said.

The BJP also staged a silent protest against the MVA in Pune, with BJP supporters and workers sporting black tapes on their mouths. "The high court's order has thwarted the MVA's plan to shut down Maharashtra to protest against the unfortunate incident in Badlapur," said Dhiraj Ghate, president of the BJP's city unit.