Video: Fight Breaks Out Among Devotees At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Some people are also seen intervening in the fight.

A fight broke out between two groups of devotees at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain earlier this week - the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Police said the devotees got into a heated argument over sitting in an e- rickshaw and started hitting each other.

The viral video shows them punching and hitting each other as other visitors watch in panic. Some people are also seen intervening in the fight.

"A video of the fight between devotees is being circulated on social media and the matter is being investigated. However, none of them has registered a complaint," a senior police official told NDTV.

He said police will also increase the security on the temple premises.