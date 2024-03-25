13 Priests Injured In Fire At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Holi

At least 13 priests were injured after a fire broke out at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday, news agency ANI said.

The fire occurred during the bhasma aarti inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on the occassion of Holi.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | 13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital.



"The fire broke out during bhasma aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. Thirteen people are injured in the incident. Their medical treatment is underway," District collector Neeraj Singh told news agency ANI.

The injured priests were rushed to a nearby hospital. No casualties have been reported.



