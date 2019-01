The leopard was released in the forest area after medical examination (Representational)

A leopard which had strayed into the Indore's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus was captured on Monday evening, an official said on Wednesday.

The IIT official said the big cat was trapped in one of the two cages installed on the institute's campus near a forest area in Simrol, about 30 kms from the city.

The four-year-old feline was handed over to the forest department later.

The leopard was released in the forest area after medical examination by the Forest officials.