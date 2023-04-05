Karnataka Man Kills 32-Year-Old Son In Fight Over Chicken Curry

The fight began over the father finishing chicken curry before his son arrived home (Representational)

A 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

Sources said the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram's father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. Shivaram is survived by his wife and two children.

