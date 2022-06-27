Watch: Elephant Rescued Using Excavator, Internet Says 'Bravo'

The local administration used an excavator machine to help the elephant.

A video of an elephant being rescued from a ditch in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has created a lot of buzz on social media. The local administration used an excavator to help the elephant.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, a JCB machine is seen giving support to the elephant as he climbs its way out to the open field. After coming out of the ditch, the animal takes a few moments to settle in and then starts walking towards the forest.

Along with the video, which has garnered more than 13k views, the news agency wrote, “Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand.”

#WATCH Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/4uzdY31KaR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

People, on the social media platform, have applauded the officials for rescuing the elephant.

A person wrote, “Bravo…Bravo…Bravo.”

Another called it a “behtareen karya. [great work]”

This isn't the first time when a rescue operation video of an elephant has gone viral on social media. Earlier this month, a clip of an elephant calf after it fell into a ditch had everyone's attention. After a four-hour-long operation, the officials were able to bring the baby elephant back to safety. “At 1 am, teams got information of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM, he was rescued successfully. And, then guided back to the family, who were in the nearby forest,” read the sidenote attached to the video.