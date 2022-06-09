Viral Video: Baby Elephant Rescued From Ditch After 4-Hour-Long Operation, 'Saviours' Hailed By Internet

Rescuers attempted to lift the young elephant from the ditch by widening with excavator.

A video of a baby elephant being rescued after it fell into a ditch is going viral on social media. It has been shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and received more than 45,000 views.

At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest. Team ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/pLC3FFKaxj — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 7, 2022

The short video shows rescuers attempting to lift the young elephant out by widening the ditch with the help of an excavator. This helped the rescuers come closer to the baby elephant. A rope was then tied around the elephant calf and it was pulled out of the ditch.

According to Mr Kaswan's post, the authorities were informed about the elephant calf stuck in the ditch at around 1 AM. They soon gathered in the dead of the night and successfully pulled out the calf after the hard work of four hours. The baby elephant was later guided safely towards its herd.

"At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest," the caption of the IFS officer's post said.

"You are the saviours of our wildlife," tweeted a user. "Super rescue operation. My respect for the entire team," said another.

