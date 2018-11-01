In UP, Youth Locked And Set on Fire Allegedly By Girlfriend's Relatives

Narendra Sakya was set on fire allegedly by his girlfriend's parents in UP's Etah

A youth was set on fire allegedly by the relatives of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Wednesday. The youth has been identified as Narendra Sakya, who drives trucks for a living. Narendra, 22, is battling for his life with 90 per cent burns at the local civic hospital.

"A youth was set ablaze by his girlfriend's relatives in Etah's Aliganj. Three people locked him in a room and set him on fire. We have arrested two of the accused. He is seriously injured and undergoing treatment," said senior police officer Sanjay Kumar.

The girl's parents reportedly called Narendra and asked him to come over to their house to discuss marriage with their daughter, Rashmi. When he arrived, three of the relatives present, overpowered him and locked him in a room. They tied him to a bed, poured kerosene and set him on fire. The police arrived after neighbours heard Narendra scream and raised an alarm.

Neighbours claim Narendra and Rashmi were missing for the last two days and the family of the latter was upset over it. The police are looking for the third accused and has stared an investigation into the case.

