Gujarat Folk Singers Showered With Bundles Of Notes. See Pics

Folk singers were showered with wads of currency notes during a devotional programme in Gujarat. In a video doing the rounds on social media, as the singers serenaded the crowd with his soulful singing in Navsari, a group of men could be seen showering notes on the stage, so much so, that the entire stage was wrapped in notes.

The practice of showering money during mehfils or musical evenings is not uncommon in rural India. Many believe that this act of showering money is not just in praise of the performer, but also towards a fund-raising cause. The money collected from the performance is often given towards charity or some social cause.

Earlier in June, folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi was showered with wads of currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10-500. BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani was also present at the event.

In May, a total of Rs 50 lakh were showered on renowned folk singers Geeta Rabar and Brijrajdan Gadhvi. The sarpanch who organised the event said they collected money for Jalaram Manav Seva Trust, a charitable organisation, to help them buy an ambulance for the village.