50 Lakh Showered On Gujarat Folk Singers. 'For An Ambulance,' Says Organiser

89 Shares EMAIL PRINT As the sprinkling of notes continues, it creates a carpet of crisp brown, green and auburn currency. Valsad, Gujarat: A performance by a folk artiste in Gujarat's Valsad was appreciated by his fans with generous showers of money. A video captured the continuous sprinkling of Rs 10, 200 and 500 notes during a cultural programme at a charity event. A total of Rs 50 lakh were showered on renowned folk singers Geeta Rabar and Brijrajdan Gadhvi.



Ashish Patel, sarpanch of Kalwada village in the district, who organised the event said they collected money for Jalaram Manav Seva Trust, a charitable organisation, to help them buy an ambulance for the village.



The video shows devotees holding wads of notes. As the sprinkling continues, it creates a carpet of crisp brown, green and auburn notes. Even kids can be seen throwing money in the air. Soon the singer's harmonium is wrapped in notes.



The money is being collected simultaneously and a few men are seen segregating the notes based on their value. They also run the wads through a currency counting machine.



While talking to news agency ANI, Mr Patel said, "Scores of devotees came for the event. We have collected about Rs 50 lakh. Whatever money was collected will be donated to the trust."



Folk singers being showered with cash are a common sight. In 2016, folk singers were showered with



