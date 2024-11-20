Watch: Guests Shower Rs 20 Lakh Cash At UP Wedding Procession

Guests throw bundles of notes in the air like confetti.

Videos of a wedding procession from Uttar Pradesh's Siddhartnagar are making the rounds on the internet after it was reported that guests spent Rs. 20 lakh in thin air. In multiple viral videos, guests are seen standing atop houses and even JCB and showering bundles of notes into the air.

Reportedly, the guests are from the groom's side. During the wedding procession, some guests climbed the terrace of houses nearby, while others got on top of JCBs. They threw Rs. 100, Rs. 200 and even Rs. 500 notes in the air like confetti. People from the village are seen looting the notes flying in the air.

The viral video is said to be from Afzal and Arman's wedding.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered mixed reactions on the internet. While some netizens suggested distributing the money among needy people, others jokingly asked to dial the Income Tax office.

“Brother, distribute the money among the poor,” wrote a user.

“With this much money, four poor girls could have been married,” remarked another.