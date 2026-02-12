Group Disrupts Valentine's Day Event At Indore College, Cops Intervene

What was meant to be a light-hearted Valentine's Day pre-event at Narsee Monjee Institute in Indore's Gandhi Nagar descended into chaos after members of a rightwing group allegedly stormed the campus, shouting slogans and vandalizing parts of the venue.

The sudden intrusion triggered panic among students and forced police intervention.

According to eyewitnesses, students of the institute had gathered inside the campus for a Valentine's Day celebration when a group of protesters entered the premises, raising slogans against the event.

Chaos On Campus

Within minutes, the atmosphere turned tense. Some members of the group allegedly pushed their way into the event area, disrupting the programme and damaging decorations and equipment set up for the function.

Videos of the incident, which have since gone viral on social media, show heated exchanges and scattered event material, while frightened students are seen moving away from the site. The situation escalated quickly, prompting calls to the police.

Teams from the Gandhi Nagar and Aerodrome police stations rushed to the institute and brought the situation under control. Officers dispersed the protesters and ensured that students were escorted out safely. No major injuries were reported, but the incident left the campus shaken.

The police said they were not informed in advance about the event. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the campus and analysing viral videos to identify those involved in the vandalism.

Notices are likely to be issued to the college administration seeking an explanation regarding prior intimation and permissions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani said the police are verifying details and will take appropriate legal action once those responsible are identified. He said that while protesters were removed from the premises, a formal inquiry has been initiated.

"There was a Valentine's Day event there in which some people from a rightwing organization reached and vandalized. It was a Valentine's Day pre-event, and the students were from Narsee Monjee College itself. Police from two police stations reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The workers were sent away and the students were also escorted safely," the police officer said.

He said the police had not been informed in advance about the event.

"A letter will be sent to the college seeking information. No prior permission was taken. The college will also be issued a notice asking why the police were not informed earlier. The organization had earlier held a meeting regarding the event. CCTV footage from the incident site will be examined," Lalchandani added.