Father Sells Newborn For Rs 6,000 In Assam, 3 Arrested

Newborn sold in Assam: Those arrested include the father of the baby. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sold his newborn girl child to another person for Rs 6,000 after which the police arrested three people, police said on Friday.

Those arrested include the father of the baby. The incident took place in the Gohpur area in Assam's Biswanath district.

According to police, the father sold his baby for Rs 6,000 to a person in the Lakhimpur district.

Sushil Kumar Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of Gohpur police station, said that police have safely rescued the baby and arrested three persons.

A resident of Magoni Kachari filed a complaint on Wednesday night, claiming that his daughter-in-law gave birth to a girl on August 11 at the Gohpur government hospital. However, the baby's father, his son, informed him that the baby had passed away at the hospital.

"On Wednesday evening, a man lodged a complaint and said his daughter-in-law gave birth to a baby girl at Gohpur civil hospital on August 11. But his son, father of the baby, told him that the baby died at the hospital," Dutta said.

However, the complainant was suspicious.

"He enquired about it at the hospital and lodged a complaint against his son and a woman. Based on that complaint, we have registered a case under section 120(B)/ 370(4) of IPC at Gohpur police station and started an investigation," he said.

The police officer further said that during interrogation both the accused confessed that they sold the baby girl to a person named Krishna Prasad Upadhyay of Lakhimpur.

"Immediately we launched a search operation and rescued the baby and arrested Krishna Prasad Upadhyay from Lakhimpur. We will hand over the baby to her mother and will take action against three accused persons as per law," the police official said.

